Michael Carrick may have the ‘perfect opportunity’ to test a new attack vs Sabah, while there is bad news on Manchester United star Amad Diallo.

Carrick will be disappointed with Man Utd’s start to the 2026/27 campaign, having picked up four points from their opening three Premier League games.

After scoring freely under Carrick last season, that has carried over into this campaign, though they have been shaky in defence.

Man Utd have scored seven goals but conceded six in their first three Premier League games, so there is certainly room for improvement.

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And the Red Devils will be tested this week with their opening Champions League group game vs Sabah FK on Thursday before they face Man City in this season’s first Manchester derby at the weekend.

Ahead of these games, Carrick has some selection headaches, including whether to start striker Benjamin Sesko.

In Man Utd’s first three games, Sesko has only made cameos off the bench, but he scored in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Everton.

Carrick’s use of Sesko has led to speculation that the head coach doesn’t trust him, but he has stated this weekend that the forward is being managed back from a shin injury.

Matheus Cunha has started all of Man Utd’s first three Premier League games as a false nine, but he has struggled and has subsequently been left out of the Brazil squad for this international break.

And with Marcus Rashford picking up a knock at the weekend, 24ur Sport says it ‘seems like the perfect opportunity’ for Carrick to start Sesko against Sabah, while Cunha or Patrick Dorgu potentially start on the left.

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Amad Diallo fitness update revealed

Especially if Rashford is unavailable for Thursday night, Man Utd could be short of attacking options because they are already without Amad Diallo.

Diallo has missed the start of this season with a muscle injury, and a new report from The Daily Mail claims he is not due to return before this month’s international break.

The report explained:

‘United miss the direct running of Amad, who hasn’t resumed training outside yet and may not re-appear until after the international break.’

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