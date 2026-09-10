Fabrizio Romano reveals Lewis Hall to Man Utd still on despite Newcastle agreement

Lewis Hall has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Manchester United are still hoping to sign Lewis Hall even though he has agreed to pen a new contract with Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After being told Newcastle would not sell Hall during the recent transfer window, Man Utd decided they would return for the left-back at the end of the season. Man Utd scouts have been hugely impressed by Hall’s displays in recent years, and he is the club’s No 1 target to succeed Luke Shaw.

Man Utd’s chances of snaring Hall received a huge blow on Tuesday when it emerged he had decided to pen fresh terms at Newcastle.

Hall is in line to receive a pay rise at St James’ Park, while his contract will be extended from 2029 to 2031.

That update resulted in Man Utd being tipped to switch their focus to other left-backs such as Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert, Alejandro Balde of Barcelona or RB Leipzig’s David Raum.

But Romano believes Michael Carrick’s side are still plotting an audacious move to snare Hall, regardless of his new contract.

READ: Man Utd told to sign ‘best left-back in the country’ over Lewis Hall

“Newcastle have an agreement in principle with Lewis Hall and his agents over a new contract, the deal is almost done,” the journalist said on his YouTube channel.

“[It will run] until June 2031, so a five-year contract for Lewis Hall. It’s not going to include a release clause.

“Someone said there is going to be a release clause dedicated to Manchester United, and so for a potential exit in 2027: destination Man Utd.

“The message coming out of Newcastle is that there is not going to be any release clause for Man Utd.

“Then, if you ask me, ‘Do you expect Man Utd to return for Lewis Hall in summer 2027?’ I think it’s a serious possibility.

“Man Utd love the player, Man Utd already wanted him strongly a few weeks ago.

“So, to see Man Utd returning for Lewis Hall is realistic.

Man Utd have shortlisted Hall, Truffert

“But, at the same time, Newcastle [are] getting the deal done.

“Newcastle, with their new coach Matthias Jaissle, are entering a into new dimension.

“Some players are very happy, including Lewis Hall, and that’s why he’s signing a new contract.

“At the moment, the situation is considered absolutely under control.”

David Ornstein has suggested Truffert could emerge as an option for the Red Devils if they are unsuccessful in capturing Hall.

“Not many clubs recruited in that left-back position, which means there’s going to be a need on the horizon,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast.

“Truffert has a really good age profile [he’s 25 in November]. He’s the sort of player that you could see moving.

“Manchester United were one team that we talked about with left-backs over the window, and there will be more. It is going to be an interesting one.

“I’m hearing a value of around £60m and that there’s potentially a deal to be done next summer. I could see him being capable of playing for one of the biggest clubs.”

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