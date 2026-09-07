According to reports, Manchester United “pulled the plug” on signing Newcastle United star Lewis Hall in the summer due to one “big concern”.

Hall was mooted as a major Man Utd transfer target in the summer as they looked for extra cover at left-back, but a move did not materialise.

This is partly because Man Utd used most of their funds on rebuilding their midfield, while Newcastle were unwilling to sell Hall after offloading Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Red Devils were linked with several potential alternatives, but they ultimately opted to stick with their current options and potentially wait to sign Hall next summer.

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However, NUFCBlog reported over the weekend that Hall is now ‘set to sign a two-year contract extension’ after reaching an ‘agreement’ with Newcastle.

The report explained:

‘NUFCBLOG can exclusively reveal that Lewis Hall is set to sign a new contract at Newcastle United after reaching an agreement with the club over significantly improved terms. ‘It’s understood the deal is now in the final stages of being formalised, with legal formalities ongoing ahead of an official announcement.’

Reason Man Utd ‘pulled the plug’ on signing Lewis Hall revealed

Football Insider, meanwhile, are reporting that the Red Devils ‘decided against making a move’ for Hall because they felt his arrival could have created issues behind the scenes.

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Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told the outlet why Man Utd “pulled the plug” on Hall.

“There was a lot of talk about Man United signing a left-back, but I don’t think it was urgent,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I understand they have been looking long-term about who they will bring in to replace Shaw, and I can see why Lewis Hall is the outstanding candidate in that respect.

“But when I say long-term, I mean it’s something I would expect to see next summer or even beyond that, I’m not convinced it was something they were pushing for this summer.

“I’ve heard they pulled the plug on that, because if he was at Old Trafford next week, either him or Shaw are going to be disappointed because they’re not in the team.

“So then over the course of the season, you end up with at least one unhappy player, and that can become a big concern down the line.

“Ultimately, it would cause more problems than it’s worth at this stage, because they’re pretty happy going into the season with Shaw still the first choice in that position.

“Newcastle weren’t going to be easy to buy from either, because of the other players they’d lost, so the value wasn’t really there for Hall, but that could change in a year’s time.”

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