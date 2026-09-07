Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick have both been complimentary of a Manchester United duo, after a transfer call was made which has helped out Marcus Rashford.

United followed victory over Ipswich with a draw against Everton. The Red Devils had gone 2-1 up against the Toffees with two minutes of regular time remaining, and feeling they’d won the game, they were sunk by an Ainsley Maitland-Niles stunnr from outside the box to equalise and end the game at 2-2.

“It feels like a defeat,” said United boss Carrick of the way the game ended.

But there were positives to take – another two goals scored and a burgeoning partnership between Luke Shaw and Rashford down the left-hand side. The pair have played 216 games together during their careers, for United and England, but had only done so three times since the 2023-24 season before this campaign started.

BBC Sport‘s Simon Stone suggests United decided against signing Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri after a late enquiry in the summer as they ‘did not want to sign a left-back permanently to put pressure’ on Shaw.

Other suggestions have been that the Red Devils didn’t want to land Ait-Nouri as they still viewed some other left-backs as longer-term targets down the line.

Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick love Man Utd left-wing partnership

But the decision not to replace Shaw is one which paid dividends with an assists to Benjamin Sesko late on against Everton, and has seemingly helped Rashford to get back at Old Trafford after a year and a half away.

United legend Rooney said of the partnership: “[Shaw] was really good. Defensively he was leading and he was good going forward as well. He looked more of a threat today in his connection with Marcus.”

Manager Carrick added: “Marcus and Luke were particularly dangerous down that side.

“They’ve played together for quite some time now and have an understanding. We’re trying to build partnerships and combinations throughout the team.”

Former left-sided United player Ashley Young is also loving seeing a resurgence from Shaw down the left flank.

He explained: “It was great to see that left side and the connection they have had for years, it was like Luke Shaw when he first came to the club.

“He goes so quick, overlaps and gets balls into the box, gets the defence on the back foot.”

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