Gary Neville has hit out at Patrick Dorgu for his role in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko placed Man Utd on course for an important win at Everton on Sunday, after a great strike from Tyrique George got the hosts back into the game.

However, Everton deadline day signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck with the last kick of the game, having netted with a stunning effort from distance to earn a 2-2 draw for his new side.

Man Utd have escaped this setback with little criticism, but Neville has explained why he was left fuming with Dorgu for his role in Maitland-Niles’ equaliser.

“Manchester United are conceding two goals a game, you can’t concede two goals a game,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

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“With the questions asked since the transfer window regarding the defence, United needed to win today and they couldn’t concede goals. Lazy analysis will say they conceded two spectacular goals.

“The Maitland-Niles goal is a really bad one. Dorgu for some reason chases out and presses, an isolated press. It gets played past Dorgu – it’s a massive mistake, a lack of communication.

“United had to change their back four during the match. Yoro coming on at right-back highlights the problem – he plays so narrow.

“A lot happens before the ball goes in the net. When you’re playing away holding onto a result, you have to push up and don’t do stupid things.

“They could have stopped the goal at source. I was screaming as it happened as they had to be organised, they weren’t organised in the final few minutes.

“Teams think they have a chance against them. I played in a Man Utd team where teams, in the period between Peter Schmeichel and Edwin Van Der Sar, did feel they had a chance against us at Old Trafford and we weren’t quite good enough defensively.

“Teams have the feeling that they can score. That’s a horrible place to be at.”

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“That is my fear…”

There is now pressure on Man Utd ahead of a busy week, during which they face Sabah FK in their Champions League opener on Thursday before hosting Man City on Sunday.

Ahead of these matches, Neville has revealed his “fear” for Man Utd and head coach Michael Carrick.

“It puts a bit of pressure on Manchester United as they have Man City next week and a European game in midweek,” Neville added.

“Michael Carrick is trying to build a trust with his team and with the fans that he can repeat what he did last season.

“That game should have been won today. Everton weren’t at it in the first half. They let Everton back into the game.

“They have a liability of conceding goals and it’s not going away. That is my fear. Conceding goals will hunt them and chase them down the road.

“I’m not sure how Carrick will deal with it as he’s already got his best back four on the pitch. Why did Shaw and Dalot go off with five minutes to go? Ruben Amorin and Erik ten Hag changed their back four too.

“You can’t be changing your back four. There’s not much behind the first choice. So you can’t change it.”

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