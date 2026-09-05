‘Klopp vibes’ about Liverpool after best performance for a year

The Mailbox watched Liverpool control Ipswich in a way not seen since they beat the champions at the start of last season…

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That’s more like it

After feeling a bit disappointed at the close of the transfer window that was really a game to feel positive about.

It was only Ipswich (with no disrespect but without this preface I’m sure I’ll have a gang in the comments pointing it out) but it was also the first time we’ve looked like we are in control of a football match since maybe the 1-0 against Arsenal last season. There were some Klopp vibes; we allowed chances but marshalled them very well into low risk areas whilst keeping a high line and generally dominating possession.

Cody Gakpo is starting to stage a fairly incredible redemption story after last season. Long may it continue. Isak was a treat and that second goal was just obscene the way he mazed his way into space. Muñoz reminds me of Craig Bellamy. He’s small and strong with a nice bit of needle. Our lot seemed too soft last season so a bit of fight will help.

Finally Nyoni and Koumas getting minutes. What a breath of fresh air to see our youngsters playing again after 2 seasons being held back by Slot.

Minty, LFC

MORE: Isak and Gakpo combine twice as rejuvenated Liverpool attack clicks into gear even before Barcola’s bow

…Couple pretty surprising things coming out of Liverpool so far:

Gakpo being their best player. This man could do nothing other than cut inside and shoot last season.

Szobo being their worst player. This man cannot stop losing the ball this season.

3 games in a row without an injury to a forward. Who would’ve thought a pre-seasoned and healthy Isak scores goals…..

MacAllister is allowed to play. Despite having no discernible talents other than fouling people, Iraola gives this man a role to play.

And lastly, and most surprisingly, I’m still awake despite having a 2 week old lie next to me on the couch due to wake shortly (Go to f***ing bed….)

Good morrow friends

Patricio Del Toro

More winners than losers

I absolutely love me a transfer window winners and losers chat, but it might be better to judge transfer windows on how well they achieved their aims, rather than just what some rabble fans think.

City needed to replace some big departures and have certainly spent the money to do so, including on one of the most perfectly City players (not a compliment) – time will tell whether they work out, but you have to say job done.

Man United needed to fix the midfield properly, having prioritised attack last summer, and have delivered very tidily against that. A left back was desireable but not critical and only some fans (mostly the ones who can’t distinguish real life from Football Manager) were calling for more centre backs. The only black mark from me is the continued presence of Zirkzee, who I guess will continue to play third fiddle to Bruno (behind Lacey) and please god not play as a CF. Maybe he can do a turn at CB like a reverse Fellaini?

Spurs needed to basically rebuild the entire team and make their manager happy, and have made massive in-roads at PSR-busting expense on doing that. Whether it works is anyone’s guess, and we get to see the much-vaunted Mikey Moore at last… oh, he’s left on loan again.

Liverpool needed to be seen to replace Salah, and also add some defenders. To be fair, they’re on a hiding to nothing with the first because you don’t just replace a player of his impact. In defence, I think the jury is very much out.

Arsenal? Probably wanted improve attack a bit, maybe shore up defensive cover. The latter looks fine; on the former the best you can say is that they’ve acted after repeated snubs so we’ll see how it works out. I don’t understand the need to buy Bruno but they have so there we go.

Villa? Massive sales to cover PSR issues, then replacing them. I think they’ve played a blinder tbh, some very exciting additions and seeing former-United-linked-Suzuki in goal caught me off guard. Brilliant work! Fingers crossed they can find the goal soon.

Newcastle? I don’t know if PSR was an issue, or whether it was just a good time to cash in, but they have and brilliantly, and it looks like the replacements were decent.

With Chelsea, it’s really hard to say what the plan is, but Alonso seems to have one and having brought in old heads while getting crazy money for one of the dumbest, with some further trimming, it looks almost sensible.

Lots of other clubs have also had good windows, Brentford in particular, while Everton not so much as they shot themselves in the foot late on. The sales of both Enzo and Tonali, and quite arguably Martinelli and Rogers, are lessons for clubs in how to get rid of want-away players, not some bizarre bomb squad.

So there we have it. All in all, it looks like most of the plans have come together and it only remains to see how good the plans actually were.

Badwolf

MORE: Premier League transfer window losers: Everton, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United

WTF is going on?

Anyone else thinking that the money that’s being splurged on players isn’t actually real money?

It just seems to be pointless numbers being thrown about now, they don’t appear to related to ability, market ability, past performance… and supporters don’t seem to care how absurd it all is. The only losers in all of this are the supporters who have to pay more for anything related to something they support.

It almost seems like players are the product now and the football matches are a byproduct of some kind of TV show/podcast frenzy.

I don’t get it at all.

Rob, Hove

Los Muppets de frambuesa

Last night Madrid proved what we all already knew. You can’t win La Liga dressed like a f******* raspberry.

BT

Where’s Stewie?

I do accept that I’m probably in the minority here, but my hot take is that I miss Stewie.