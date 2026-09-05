Man Utd complete signing of Man City midfielder as part of double deal

Manchester United have reportedly added to their academy ranks with the signings of David Eze from Manchester City and Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City.

Man Utd have worked hard to bring in exciting teenage talent in recent years, capturing both Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal while also landing the likes of Sekou Kone and Diego Leon.

While the focus was on United’s midfield rebuild over the summer, they did also pay Tottenham Hotspur £8million for England U18 left winger Tynan Thompson.

United and City rarely ever negotiate transfers at senior level, but 16-year-old defensive midfielder Eze has now crossed the divide to join the Red Devils’ academy.

Stretford Paddock wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: The Premier League has completed its ratification process for the transfer of David Eze from Manchester City to Manchester United.

‘The 16-year-old midfielder has now been officially registered following a several-week investigation period.

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‘#MUFC have also completed the signing of under-15 player Manuel Appiah Boakye from Leicester City, with further additions expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Story with @AcademyScoop.’

Eze, who is not related to Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze, has won nine caps for England U16s so far.

It is an academy coup for United as Eze has previously been described as one of the biggest talents in the City youth setup.

Less is known about Boakye, though he is also understood to be a midfielder.

In terms of senior transfers at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday that United looked at Argentina left-back Nico Tagliafico in the latter stages of the summer window.

“There was [a] kind of secret name discussed internally at Manchester United,” the journalist said in his latest YouTube video.

Man Utd considered Nico Tagliafico – Fabrizio Romano

“You probably remember if you are a friend of the channel when I told you there is going to be, among options, a kind of Reguilon player.

“You remember when Man Utd signed Reguilon from Tottenham, and he did quite well at the club.

“So, [a] kind of experienced option. Not Balde, so not a top, top name, but an experienced name. A player with good quality who can help for the rest of the season.

“That name was Nico Tagliafico. Tagliafico was under consideration at Manchester United.

“Also, Juventus and Atletico Madrid tried to sign him, but it was not possible on deadline day; it was too late.

“But Tagliafico was also under consideration at Manchester United. Then they decided not to proceed, so it was United’s choice not to advance anymore.”

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