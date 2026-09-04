Who will win PFA Player of the Year award for 2026/27?

Bruno Fernandes was named PFA Player of the Year for 2025/26 for his assist-laden season that took Manchester United back into the Premier League.

He is among the favourites to retain the trophy, which would make him the first player since Kevin de Bruyne to win back-to-back accolades.

It’s nice to see Rayan Cherki among the favourites because he is a very lovely footballer, while there are only two new signings among the top 11 despite a massive summer of spending.

Who will be the Premier League player of the year in 2026/27?

8=) A whole raft of players at 25/1

Arsenal colossus Gabriel probably had his best chance of PFA glory in 2025/26 and he was a shoo-in for the Team of the Year. He is joined in the 26/27 Player of the Year odds by new Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola, new Chelsea signing Morgan Rogers and Phil Foden, who won this award three long seasons ago.

7) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Already looks a far, far better player in 2026/27 than he did in 2025/26, when Arsenal seemed to win the title in spite of the Norwegian rather than because of him.

6) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Again, probably had his worst season in an Arsenal shirt in the season they finally won the title, but remains one of the best players in the Premier League when in form.

5) Declan Rice (Arsenal)

The Arsenal player with probably the greatest claim to the award in 2025/26. His campaign earned him a place in the Team of the Year but he could not contend with the weight of Bruno Fernandes’ numbers for the main gong. Remains the heart of Arsenal.

3=) Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Looks back to his best after a summer off. It helps when he is playing alongside Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro.

3=) Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Two goals and two assists in his first two Premier League games of the season as he settles into that No. 10 role behind Erling Haaland. We told you he was better than Florian Wirtz.

2) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

There he is again. Get anywhere near that Premier League assist tally again and Fernandes could replicate De Bruyne and retain this title.

1) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

If he scores all of the goals as Manchester City win the title, he will be a shoo-in.