David Raya has started 2026/27 where he left off last season, while three new signings feature among the top 10 Premier League goalkeepers.

The Arsenal stopper was hugely influential in the Gunners’ Premier League coronation last term and he has been an important figure during the start of the defence of their title.

He tops the Gradient Sports Premier League goalkeeper rankings for 2026/27.

A quick explainer: Gradient’s dynamic player rankings combine two key indicators: Overall Grade and Impact Score. In this case, the Overall Grade indicates how well a player executes the skills most important for goalkeepers; Impact Score tells us how frequently the goalkeeper delivers the important outcomes.

With that in mind, here is the ranking of Premier League goalkeepers in 2026/27 with a minimum of two appearances…

1) David Raya (Arsenal)

Grade: 80.7 (3rd overall in Premier League)

Impact Score: 7.0 (2nd overall in Premier League)

Last season’s highest-ranking goalkeeper, primarily because of his Premier League-high Impact Score, continues in the same vein. Only two goalkeepers rank higher across Europe’s top five leagues: Lazio’s Christos Mandas and Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi.

2) Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford)

Grade: 83.8 (2nd)

Impact Score: 6.7 (6th)

Did Liverpool make a mistake in selling Kelleher? The Irishman’s grade is the second-highest among Premier League goalkeepers and considerably better than Alisson’s. Keep scrolling, Liverpool fans…

3) Djordje Petrovic (Bournemouth)

Grade: 88.6 (1st)

Impact Score: 6.0 (17th)



The Bournemouth keeper has the Premier League’s highest shot-stopping grade – by a comfortable distance. Petrovic’s reflex save to deny Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite from point-blank range is one of three ‘big-time saves’ in the league so far this season.

4) Konstantinos Tzolakis (Hull City)

Grade: 69.1 (7th)

Impact Score: 7.5 (1st)

The one goalkeeper you might not have heard of prior to this summer is the only one yet to concede a goal three games in. Tzolakis has been very well protected by Hull – 14 goalkeepers have faced more shots on target – but he has made crucial saves in each of the Tigers’ games so far, giving him the highest Impact Score in the league.

5) Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Grade: 77.2 (4th)

Impact Score: 6.0 (18th)

No Premier League goalkeeper has faced more shots on target than Henderson but among the eight conceded by Palace, the England stopper has conceded five of what Gradient consider ‘saveable’ goals – also a Premier League high.

6) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City)

Grade: 77.0 (5th)

Impact Score: 6.3 (11th)

The City stopper has only faced seven shots on target but he’s performed above expectation on four of them – three at home to promoted Coventry to preserve a 1-0 win.

7) Senne Lammens (Manchester United)

Grade: 73.0 (6th)

Impact Score: 6.0 (15th)

Lammens has come in for criticism from a section of United’s social supporters who reckon six goals conceded in three games means it’s time for Karl Darlow. Obviously, it is not. The Gradient grades suggest Lammens has performed all of his shot-stopping actions at least as expected, with five saves above expectation.

8) James Trafford (Leeds United)

Grade: 66.4 (8th)

Impact Score: 6.8 (3rd)

The Leeds new boy has started to repay the record fee paid by the Yorkshiremen by saving 12 of the 14 shots on target he’s faced so far. His two saves above expectation: one to parry Igor Jesus’ header on the opening day; and another to keep out Malick Yalcouye’s curler at Brighton.

MORE: James Trafford is the ‘moonshot’ dream Leeds United signing that can finally heal years of scars

9) Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham Hotspur)

Grade: 65.3 (9th)

Impact Score: 6.4 (11th)

Despite Spurs’ poor start, Kinsky has been quite well-protected – only five keepers to have played all three games so far have faced fewer shots on target. Only Bart Verbruggen has saved a lower percentage of the shots on target he’s faced.

10) Emiliano Martinez (Chelsea)

Grade: 65.0 (10th)

Impact Score: 6.2 (13th)

Martinez has only played two games since being hurriedly bought when it finally dawned on Chelsea that Robert Sanchez isn’t up to it. But the Argentina star has still faced more shots on target than all but the goalkeepers at Ipswich and Crystal Palace.

11) Lukas Hornicek (Newcastle United)

Grade: 63.8 Impact Score: 6.6

12) Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Grade: 62.9 Impact Score: 6.7

13) Zion Suzuki (Aston Villa)

Grade: 58.5 Impact Score: 6.8

14) Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Grade: 59.0 Impact Score: 6.5

15) Robin Roefs (Sunderland)

Grade: 58.8 Impact Score: 6.5

16) Carl Rushworth (Coventry City)

Grade: 60.3 Impact Score: 5.9

17) Alisson (Liverpool)

Grade: 53.9 Impact Score: 6.4

18) Bart Verbruggen (Brighton)

Grade: 51.3 Impact Score: 6.3

19) Kjell Scherpen (Ipswich Town)

Grade: 49.7 Impact Score: 6.0

20) Bernd Leno (Fulham)

Grade: 48.6 Impact Score: 5.9