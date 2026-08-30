Emi Martinez reveals reasons for joining Chelsea after ‘other offers’ rejected

It’s being reported that Emiliano Martinez rejected ‘other offers’ in favour of a move to Chelsea, after the Argentine stopper completed his £7.5million switch to Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa.

The Blues had appeared to be keeping faith with Robert Sanchez heading into a new campaign with Xabi Alonso now at the helm, but that stance quickly changed after the stopper’s shambolic display in the season-opening win against Fulham.

Meanwhile, Martinez, who joined Villa six years ago in a £20m deal from Arsenal, has been pushing for a move away from the Europa League winners throughout the summer.

Given his reluctance to stay, Villa sanctioned the Argentina international’s exit after signing Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma at the start of the month.

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Martinez had been close to joining Juventus earlier in the window, before the terms of the deal could not be agreed, while he also rejected offers from other clubs in favour of a move to west London.

According to The Guardian, 33-year-old stopper quickly made Chelsea his first-choice option as he was keen to play under former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Martinez reacts to completing Chelsea switch

Discussing his move, Martinez told Chelsea’s official website: “I’m delighted to be at this football club.

“Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon – I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.

“I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud.”

Martinez, who has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge, will now take over the No.1 shirt in west London, with Sanchez expected to be demoted to third choice behind Belgian shot-stopper Mike Penders.

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Indeed, there is every chance that Sanchez moves on before the summer window closes, with The Guardian reporting interest from other clubs in England as well as Europe and the Saudi Pro League.