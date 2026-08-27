Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea are closing in on another signing, while they have a “green light” to land Emiliano Martinez.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been incredibly active in this summer’s transfer window, and they are being mooted as potential Premier League title contenders.

This is partly because of Xabi Alonso‘s appointment and their new transfer policy of signing more ready-made, experienced stars, while they are also boosted by not having to deal with European football.

Still, the Blues are short in the goalkeeping department and are crying out for an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who was at fault for the goals conceded in their 3-2 opening day win against Fulham.

But Chelsea have been given the opportunity to sign Aston Villa star Martinez, with Romano revealing their plan for this deal after gettng a “green light”.

“Chelsea are evaluating the possibility of going for Dibu Martinez. It’s important to mention that Chelsea are not going to keep three goalkeepers like Mike Penders, Dibu and Robert Sanchez,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Chelsea can’t miss Emi Martinez open goal for fear of being fingered



“So, either they find a solution for one of their goalkeepers, or it’s going to be complicated. But Chelsea are seriously thinking about Dibu Martinez. It’s a concrete possibility.

“Chelsea are discussing also with Xabi Alonso, who is involved in the strategy. And so Dibu Martinez would be keen on joining Chelsea.

“Dibu Martinez has already given his initial green light to the move, and so that’s a serious possibility to see Dibu as a late deal for Chelsea.”

Chelsea ‘agreement done’ for ‘very talented player’

Chelsea are also continuing to target up-and-coming talents, and Romano has revealed that Atalanta starlet Honest Ahanor could be their next signing.

According to Romano, there is already an ‘agreement done’ with the player, and the Blues are looking to sign him for £34m (40 million euros).

“Honest Ahanor, defender, 18 years old, from Italy, Atalanta. Very talented player, can be a centre-back, can be a full-back, ideal for a three-back defence,” Romano added.

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“For Ahanor, there is an agreement in principle done between Ahanor, his agents and Chelsea. So Ahanor said yes to Chelsea.

“Now Chelsea and Atalanta are negotiating. Talks are ongoing and the agreement between the clubs is understood to be likely, concrete, possible. My understanding is that the agreement will be around €40 million. This will be the package for Honest Ahanor.

“The request from Atalanta was €50m, but Chelsea are ready to close around €40m.

“What’s the point? My exclusive understanding is that Chelsea are planning to send the player for one season to another English club.

“Let’s see the formula of the deal, if it’s going to be a loan or if they find a different kind of agreement with this potential club.

“But my understanding is that they are trying to find a solution with an English club to send a player to the Premier League, adapt to the Premier League and then join Chelsea in summer 2027.

“The relationship between Chelsea and Atalanta is excellent after they did the Marco Palestra deal this summer. And so Chelsea are going to sign Honest Ahanor from Atalanta.

“If nothing goes wrong in the negotiation, the deal is advancing well and could be another talent for the future.”

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