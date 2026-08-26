Aston Villa are exploring a second defender from the same club they've signed one from this summer

Aston Villa are said to be exploring the signing of West Ham defender Jean-Clair Todibo after there were concerns about the signing of Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez.

Villa lost centre-back Ezri Konsa to Premier League champions Arsenal of late, and have been looking at a defender to replace him. A few central defenders have been eyed, with a move for Club Brugge’s Ordonez believed to be progressing of late.

But he now looks to be moving to Crystal Palace, and Villa have turned their attention elsewhere.

According to The Athletic‘s Jacob Tanswell, who covers the Midlands club for the outlet, they are ‘exploring a deal’ for West Ham centre-back Todibo.

The Frenchman is now said to be prominent on Villa’s shortlist for defenders.

How much they’d be willing to pay for him is unclear, or if West Ham would be willing to sell, after already losing fellow defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the Villans.

Todibo is an alternative to Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, after a couple of bids were rejected by the Saints – the second of which believed to be around £20million after an opener of £18million.

Aston Villa concerns over Joel Ordonez

Villa looked to be in a strong position to sign Brugge centre-back Ordonez after initial negotiations, but per the report, had ‘concerns’ given he’s likely to be unavailable for a period having fractured his metatarsal during the World Cup.

While Palace moving towards his signing is being portrayed as something of a hijack, it is more than Villa have stepped away from the Ecuador defender.

Indeed, multiple outlets have confirmed that the Eagles are moving into position to land Ordonez.

Tanswell states the Londoners are stepping up negotiations to sign the 22-year-old.

Insider Fabrizio Romano has reported: ‘Breaking: Crystal Palace agree deal to sign Joel Ordóñez from Club Brugge. The player also said yes to #CPFC. Agreement done at fee worth €30m plus add-ons, as @tomaztaecke reported. Deal now subject to medical tests as Ordóñez is currently injured.’

Tomas Taecke first reported: ‘Club has reached an agreement on almost all details for Joel Ordonez with… #CPFC ! Deal includes about 30 mil + bonuses + more than 10% on the added value upon resale. Loan with mandatory purchase. Just like with #AVFC, which misses out on the deal.’

But Villa have not so much missed out on the deal than decided it was risky and have instead looked elsewhere.

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