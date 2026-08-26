Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad have opened talks for a winger Liverpool are pursuing, who’s a ‘priority’ target for the club amid a big exit.

The Reds have been looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah all summer. It’s not an easy task to replace 257 goals, 123 assists and nine years of stardom, and they’re finding that out.

Liverpool have tried a number of options on the wing, and though they’re still attempting to land Paris Saint Germain’s Bradley Barcola, other targets have come and gone.

They’ve recently turned their backs on Ibrahim Mbaye and Yankuba Minteh, with both deemed too expensive, and were subsequently said to have bid £50million for Ismaila Sarr.

While other outlets have discredited Fabrizio Romano’s report on that – though talks have been held – it might not matter, as Al-Ittihad have burst onto the scene.

Insider Sacha Tavolieri reports Sarr is a ‘priority’ at the Saudi side to replace Moussa Diaby, who’s returning to Bayer Leverkusen, and talks have been opened with Crystal Palace.

Al-Ittihad are aware that Sarr sees Liverpool as ‘number 1 option’ but reportedly feel a deal is possible.

Crystal Palace don’t want to sell Ismaila Sarr

Our friends at TEAMtalk are among those to downplay reports that a £50million bid has been sent by Liverpool to Palace for Sarr.

Indeed, they state there has been no such bid and it feels unlikely that there will be one, given the Eagles do not want to sell their winger.

Meanwhile, The Athletic states a huge offer would be needed, while the Daily Mail report that checks have been made for Sarr but that’s as far as things have done.

The Athletic said: ‘According to Gregg Evans, David Ornstein and Matt Woosnam, initial talks for Sarr were not followed by a bid from Liverpool.

‘Sources have told The Athletic that only an astronomical offer would change Palace’s stance and, with other targets still in mind, Liverpool are unlikely to budge.’

The Daily Mail reports: ‘Liverpool have checked on a deal for Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, though any move looks unlikely as it stands.

‘The Anfield club have been assessing different opportunities in the market as they look to add two attacking players before Tuesday. They have not made an offer for Sarr as it stands.’

It appears Liverpool are still prioritising a move for Barcola, but are trying to see if there are other options they could more easily sign.

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