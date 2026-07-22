Fabrizio Romano has named three players who won’t be joining Man Utd in the near future as he gives his latest transfer update.

The Red Devils are making good progress in the transfer market with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow arriving in recent weeks from Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leeds respectively.

Man Utd are still looking to sign another midfielder, while a left-winger and a full-back are among their priorities as the season draws nearer.

Reports in Paraguay had suggested that Orlando Gill could be on his way to Man Utd after the Red Devils ‘initiated talks’ but Romano has ruled out any move this summer.

Italian transfer insider Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We have to clarify a few stories around in the last 24 hours. to 48 hours. First of all I saw a link, coming from Paraguay, Manchester United negotiating for Orlando Gill, the goalkeeper from Paraguay, who had a fantastic World Cup.

“But that story is not true. Manchester United signed Darlow from Leeds. They already have a first goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, Darlow will be the back-up and Tom Heaton is the third goalkeeper. And, meanwhile, Altay Bayindir is still there. They are looking for a solution for Bayindir but Man Utd already decided to let him go.

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“So, for the goalkeeper, no movements.”

Man Utd have also been linked with several wingers and reports of any advanced talks for West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr have been ruled out by Romano.

The Italian adds: “Ismaila Sarr, also many links with him in the last 24/48 hours, but at the moment, guys, for Sarr it’s the same as Crysencio Summerville. For Summerville, many people say advanced talks, concrete talks, negotiations ongoing with Manchester United.

“But the reality, guys, is that Manchester United, until they have Marcus Rashford in that position [where they are moving him on] they are not advancing for any winger.

“So, at the moment, Manchester United are not proceeding for Ismaila Sarr, many links, but at the moment still nothing concrete because Rashford, at the moment, is a Manchester United player, because there are no active talks for an exit.

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“Then if a bid arrives we have to see what happens but Crysencio Summerville, who is close to joining Al-Hilal after Roma bid during the World Cup, but now also Al-Hilal have an agreement in place with West Ham United. For sure, this is the same situation, Manchester United are not advancing until Marcus Rashford is there.”

Al-Hilal strike ‘agreement’ for Man Utd target Summerville

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier on Tuesday that West Ham have accepted an offer worth around £60m for Man Utd target Summerville.

Ornstein posted on X: ‘EXCL: Al Hilal reach agreement with West Ham United to sign Crysencio Summerville. Deal for 24yo #WHUFC winger worth ~€80m & #Netherlands int’l scheduled to undergo #AlHilal medical. Long-term contract ready, pending final authorisations @TheAthleticFC.’

The Athletic journalist added: ‘Offer accepted by West Ham United for Crysencio Summerville £55m guaranteed + £5m potential bonuses – total package worth just over €70m as #AlHilal try to finalise signing of 24yo #Netherlands international winger – not fully done yet.’

Romano gave his update on X: ‘Al Hilal and West Ham agreed on £55m fixed fee plus £10m add-ons for Crysencio Summerville. Al Hilal are waiting for Summerville and his camp’s final green light to proceed with medical tests. AS Roma also waiting for final communication from the player’s camp.’

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