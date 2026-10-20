Man Utd spy double January signing from Crystal Palace with contract ready

Manchester United have their eye on two Crystal Palace stars ahead of the January window, though neither are left-backs.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a busy winter window, and do plan to make multiple signings on two conditions.

The first is results are still dire around the turn of the year. The second is the right players are available.

A recent report from the BBC stated the internal view in Man Utd’s hierarchy right now is the failure to sign a left-back or striker over the summer was ‘flawed’.

According to a fresh update from our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, United are weighing up a double deal for two Crystal Palace players, one of which is a striker, but the other isn’t a left-back.

Their insider, Graeme Bailey, named Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta as the pair United have in their crosshairs.

Sarr came close to leaving Palace in pre-season, with Liverpool tabling a late bid around the same time Cody Gakpo looked on course to join Manchester City.

A move to Anfield did not occur, nor did one to another club to bid for Sarr’s services, Galatasaray.

Since remaining in situ, Sarr and the Eagles have mended fences and the club have since put a new and improved contract on the table.

But while the terms on offer have been deemed satisfactory by the player’s camp, Sarr is hesitating on signing on the dotted line.

At 28, it’s reaching ‘now or never’ time for the Senegalese to join a truly big club. Newcastle and Sunderland are hovering too, but a move to Old Trafford would obviously hold the greatest appeal.

Jean-Philippe Mateta to finally get big move?

The other Palace star being courted is Jean-Philippe Mateta.

At 29, both he and Sarr (28) are older than the usual profile of player Man Utd have signed in the INEOS era.

However, the club have made a concerted effort to sign proven Premier League players in recent windows, and it’s fair to say Sarr and Mateta tick those boxes.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Fabian Hurzeler reacts to Man Utd interest as Michael Carrick sack looms

* Man Utd right to sack Ten Hag despite his fish-shooting barrel spree

* Shocking Manchester United transfer plans for summer 2027 revealed ‘from inside Old Trafford’

Sarr can play on either wing or even as a makeshift striker if required. He bagged a career-best 21 goals across all competitions last term, while Mateta has scored 42 times in the Premier League over the past three campaigns.

Mateta is actually out of contract at season’s end, meaning the transfer fee required to get Palace’s green light would not be high.

The Frenchman has been angling for a way out of Selhurst Park for several years, and previously saw a fully agreed switch to AC Milan fall through in the last January window due to knee concerns raised in a medical.