Ismaila Sarr has been told to "grow up" after a failed transfer to Liverpool

Liverpool made contact to sign Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace in the summer, and he’s been told to “grow up” having not been seen since the move collapsed.

The Reds tried to land Sarr for £40million in the summer. However, Palace set his transfer fee above £50million and did not want to sell so late in the transfer window.

That meant no deal was possible, and Sarr’s agent recently reacted to the failed switch, stating: ‘But one question remains: what about the career and the will of the player? The player must be able to be heard and respected in the decisions that determine his future.

‘Let’s never forget what’s important: behind every success, it’s the players who write history first.’

Sarr has not represented Palace in any of their first three games of the season, said to be due to injury, but manager Pierre Sage has suggested it will take time for him to get his head right.

Having missed the first three games of the season, the winger has been told that he needs to sort it out, with former Premier League scout Mick Brown not happy with him.

Ismaila Sarr told to grow up

Brown told Football Insider: “Quite frankly, I am very annoyed by what I’ve seen from Ismaila Sarr.

“He’s been such a good player for Crystal Palace, who gave him that platform to impress to the point where he’s being [linked with Liverpool].

“But the longer he’s not involved, the more ridiculous the situation becomes, because how long to you give him to get his head down and get back in training?

“He’s under a long-term contract at Crystal Palace which he was more than happy to sign when they brought him in from Marseille.

“I can understand being disappointed after missing out on a move to Liverpool, they’re a big club, but he has to grow up and get back to training alongside his teammates.

“He’s letting himself down, he’s letting his team-mates down, and he’s letting the club down by sulking and causing more problems.

“The manager has said he needs time to get over it before he returns, that’s not the type of mentality I want to see from a player as important as he has been.

“And the longer it goes on for, the harder it’s going to be for him to get those fans back on side, because wanting to leave is one thing, refusing to play is another entirely.”

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