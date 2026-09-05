Liverpool make decision on January deal for Sarr as Crystal Palace star reacts

Liverpool could go back in to sign Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds had been looking to add more attacking players to their squad in the final days of the summer transfer window with Cody Gakpo potentially leaving for Manchester City.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola officially signed for Liverpool on Monday and has now joined Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo and Ifeanyi Ndukwe as new signings.

Liverpool wanted a right-sided winger in order to allow Gakpo to complete an £85m move to Man City, which would give the Reds’ squad a better balance.

However, Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday evening that Liverpool – who beat Ipswich Town 2-0 on Friday – had decided to keep Gakpo, which effectively ended their pursuit of Sarr before the deadline.

Romano wrote on X: ‘OFFICIAL: Liverpool have decided to keep Cody Gakpo at the club as they can’t find a replacement. £85m bid from Manchester City rejected as Gakpo has accepted to stay, ready to continue at #LFC . Manchester City now focused on Ndiaye and Enzo Fernández.’

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And now Football Insider have revealed that Liverpool ‘will consider making another move to sign Ismaila Sarr in January after failing to agree a deal before the summer deadline’.

The Senegal international ‘still wants to join Liverpool and he will stay on their radar in the months to come’ with the Reds remaining light on the right wing.

O’Rourke explained on the Football Insider podcast: “(A deal for Sarr) could be done (in January), possibly. Obviously, Liverpool did try to get him before the deadline but Palace weren’t willing to let him go.

“Sarr’s representatives have hit out at that and over why he wasn’t granted his wish of making that move to Anfield.

“It was a big blow for Sarr to see that move fall down, and it’ll be key now for Palace to try and get him back onside and get him back performing to his best for them between now and the January window as well.”

Sage on Sarr: ‘He is our player and we are happy with that.’

Crystal Palace head coach Pierre Sage has revealed that Sarr “needs time” to recover after a stressful transfer window, with the Frenchman hoping he stays for years to come.

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Sage told BBC Sport: “Like every bad situation, time does the job and we need time for that. He needs time too. First of all he needs to recover because he was and is injured.

“He is our player and we are happy with that.”

He added: “He has to digest for sure because it’s a dream for a lot of players to play with this kind of club [Liverpool]. He had a good opportunity but in the end it didn’t work.

“If he wants to continue, you have to have a good season with us as he did last year. We know he needs time.”

When asked if Sarr could leave in January or next summer, Sage replied: “I don’t think (he will leave), I don’t think because all the clubs are in their season.

“We have a decision to take about the European list.”

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