Liverpool target joins Arsenal, Newcastle stars among five who could still move…

The transfer window closed for the top European leagues on Tuesday but there are still big opportunities for these five Premier League players to get their moves…

The deadline has passed for stars looking to join clubs in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, but there are other windows still open in Europe and further afield.

Here are five players who could yet secure big transfers despite the Premier League being closed for business after a silly summer…

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

The winger’s move to Saudi has been in the works for a few weeks, with Mikel Arteta making sure the Brazilian took the hint that he’s not part of the Arsenal manager’s plans.

The Gunners had to get Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and Ethan Nwaneri through the door before Tuesday night but they can take a rather more leisurely approach with Martinelli since the Saudi window does not shut until October 12.

Martinelli turned up his nose at the prospect of a Turkey transfer when he initially learned that he was surplus to requirements, making it clear that he saw his future within Europe’s top leagues.

He was rather more receptive to expressions of interest from Saudi. Maybe Martinelli was an Al-Hilal fan when he was growing up in Sao Paulo. Or it could be the chance to double his salary and then some. It’s hard to tell…

MORE: Premier League transfer window winners: Brentford, Maresca, De Zerbi, Chelsea

Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

The Villa exodus will continue even after the big European windows close, with Unai Emery still not-so-subtly ushering Bailey towards the door.

“We were expecting him to leave, and it still is the same,” said Emery over the weekend. “When we decided we were going to the camp in Asia, he was close to leaving. But from there until now, he’s still with us here.

“Hopefully he can have one good opportunity to leave and continue his career, and this is our objective. But he’s still here with us.”

Hull were heavily linked with the Jamaican but Bailey had rather higher salary expectations than the Tigers could meet. Saudi clubs are unlikely to have similar problems.

Al-Ittihad and Diriyah Club are said to be interested in giving the winger what he wants, with more than a month to tempt the 29-year-old.

Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

The Newcastle midfielder looked finished under Eddie Howe. Which suited Besiktas…

The Turkish club have been sniffing around Willock for much of the summer, and went as far as making an offer for the 27-year-old.

Newcastle rejected that bid – said to be worth around £17million – and Willock’s prospects at St James’ Park seemed to improve with Matthias Jaissle’s arrival. Especially after Willock came off the bench on the opening day to score a fine goal against Liverpool.

Jaissle was said to view Willock as an option in the no.10 role, but the signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo is likely to limit those opportunities.

If Besiktas come back with an improved offer before their deadline on Friday, Newcastle and Willock could be tempted.

MORE: Premier League transfer window losers: Everton, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester United

Matt O’Reilly (Brighton)

The midfielder’s summer has been much like his Brighton career – stop-start. He missed a chunk of pre-season through illness amid a raft of rumours linking him with a move away.

Roma and Atalanta were both said to be keen on the 25-year-old who spent much of last season on loan at Marseille. But injuries at Brighton seemed to give O’Reilly an enhanced chance of a run on Fabian Hurzeler’s midfield.

But that was only temporary so it is logical for the ex-Celtic man, bought for £25million in 2024, to be considering his future.

Most windows have closed but O’Reilly’s options remain open. Fenerbahce made an offer in recent days to take the Denmark international to Turkey and they have until Friday to convince Brighton to enter a loan agreement.

Ismaila Sarr (Crystal Palace)

Sarr remains at Crystal Palace, much to his disgust.

The winger was the subject of interest and offers from Liverpool but Palace, as is their right, refused the bids on the table.

Sarr wanted to go to Anfield, but even before Liverpool came on strong, the Senegal international was kicking up a fuss to get a move to Turkey.

He sat out the Eagles’ opener at Everton, officially because of a groin injury, but Sarr was trying to pressure Palace into at least negotiating up from an offer from Galatasaray that fell well below their valuation.

When Sarr proved too tricky to prise from Palace, Galatasaray moved for Rafael Leao instead. So that door may be closed, but Sarr seems restless enough to listen to any other offers he might receive, from Turkey or Saudi, rather than sit tight and hope Liverpool come again.