Ismaila Sarr reacts after Crystal Palace reject second Liverpool ‘offer’

Ismaila Sarr is keen on a move to Liverpool and has had enough at Crystal Palace, according to a journalist, who has also revealed that the Reds have had a second attempt to bring the winger to Anfield rejected.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Liverpool have had an offer of £50million for Sarr turned down.

The transfer guru claimed that Palace have no plans whatsoever to sell the Senegal international winger before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

However, Liverpool remain determined to sign Sarr, with Cody Gakpo having decided to leave for Manchester City.

The Sun reported last week that Sarr is ‘desperate’ to join Liverpool and is pushing for a move away from Palace.

The former Watford and Marseille winger reportedly believes that he has done all he could at Palace.

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Sarr has been at Palace since 2024 and has won the FA Cup, the FA Community Shield and the Conference League with the London club so far in his career.

Earlier on August 31, it emerged that Palace are willing to sell Sarr to Liverpool, but the Eagles want £75million for him.

FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna reported on X that Sarr is not training and no longer wants to play for Palace.

Aouna wrote at 12:14pm: “Crystal Palace is demanding £75M from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.

“The London club, unhappy about having to sell its player on the last day of the transfer window, is dragging out the negotiations and trying to drive up the bidding.

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“For his part, Sarr is putting pressure on Crystal Palace: he skipped training and no longer wants to play for the club.

“Liverpool is still pushing to seal the deal.”

Ismaila Sarr wants to join Liverpool despite second failed bid

RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins has now brought an update on Liverpool’s quest to sign Sarr before the summer transfer window closes on Tuesday.

The French reporter, who has over 277,000 followers on X, has further said that Sarr is pushing for a move and is determined to join Liverpool, despite the Reds’ second offer being rejected.

Hawkins posted on X at 3:22pm on August 31: “Crystal Palace have rejected a second offer from Liverpool for Ismaïla Sarr.

“The Senegalese winger wants to leave and join the Reds at all costs.

“Sarr will not train today as he pushes for a move and no longer wants to wear the Crystal Palace shirt. @RMCsport

“If Liverpool fail to find an alternative, Cody Gakpo is expected to stay.”

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