Liverpool have reportedly ‘informed’ Cody Gakpo of their decision on selling the winger to Manchester City before the transfer window closes.

Gakpo has been heavily linked with an exit from Liverpool this summer, and he risks being down the pecking order if he stays following the arrival of Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool have seemingly identified Gakpo as a player whom they would be willing to offload under the right conditions, partly becuase he can attract a huge fee.

Tottenham initially seemed to be Gakpo’s most likely destination this summer, though they have instead signed Omar Marmoush and Savio, while they are now closing in on Iliman Ndiaye.

And this has opened the door for Man City to sign Gakpo as a replacement for Savio.

READ: Romano gives Liverpool ‘here we go’ to attacker signing after Cody Gakpo update

Man City have stepped up their interest in Gakpo over the past couple of days, but it is still unclear whether they will have enough time to finalise a deal before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Liverpool reach decision on selling Cody Gakpo to Manchester City

This is partly because the Reds are keen to sign a replacement as they target Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the club have ‘informed’ Gakpo of their current position on his sale.

And Romano has also shed light on Gakpo’s current stance on staying at Liverpool.

Romano said on X: ‘Liverpool informed Cody Gakpo’s camp they would be ready to keep him at the club if there’s no replacement.

‘All depends on Ismaila Sarr situation.

‘Gakpo had agreed terms with City on Saturday but would also be happy to stay at Liverpool if club decide to close doors.’

READ: Sixth Liverpool signing ‘undergoing medical’ as Reds look to avoid ‘tight schedule’ problems

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has also stated that this is Liverpool’s current plan, though they have received a ‘formal bid’ from Man City for Gakpo.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Manchester City have already made a formal bid for Cody Gakpo.

‘Finances of a proposed deal are not expected to be an issue.

‘Yet as with Andy Robertson’s failed move to Spurs in January, #LFC will not sanction an exit if they feel it leaves them too thin. If Gakpo leaves, Liverpool would need a replacement.’

The good news for Liverpool is that Crystal Palace have reportedly made it clear that they would sell Sarr to them on one condition in the coming hours.

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Hull, Spurs, Chelsea, Liverpool, Rashford, Palace, McAtee