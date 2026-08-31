Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City “have an agreement” over a deal to sign Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo with Ismaila Sarr “favourite” to replace him.

The Reds have secured a deal to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, paving the way for them to sell Gakpo if they find a right-sided winger before the deadline.

Liverpool have already made two bids to sign Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh but decided not to make a third offer as the Seagulls’ £80m asking price was revealed.

Crystal Palace winger Sarr now seems like the most likely option with the Senegal international pushing for a move despite the Eagles hoping that he stays.

And now Romano has revealed the latest on Gakpo’s situation with Man City having an £85m bid prepared if Liverpool can find a replacement.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, talking about the Cody Gakpo situation, the agreement is done. Cody Gakpo and Manchester City have an agreement on the contract, all set already.

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“Manchester City have also sent an £85m bid to Liverpool. Liverpool will only accept if they get the right winger before the end of the deadline. Otherwise, they will keep Cody Gakpo.

“So this is the domino now. Who is the winger they want? At the moment, the favourite, more than Yankuba Minteh, is Ismaila Sarr. Ismaila Sarr is the favourite candidate.

“My understanding is that Crystal Palace are still saying no to Sarr’s exit. At the same time, they are also exploring possibilities for wingers on the market in case they get the right proposal for Sarr.

Sarr to Liverpool latest

“Liverpool had a bid rejected earlier this week. There were zero links in the media between Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool, but I told you Liverpool sent a bid. It was £50m and was rejected by Palace.

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“All people denied this, but now they are all talking about Ismaila Sarr and Liverpool because there was a bid and it got rejected. I can guarantee 100% that there was a bid sent by Liverpool in writing, so an official bid, not a verbal proposal.

“It was £45m plus £5m in add-ons, for a £50m package, but Crystal Palace are not selling the player for this money.

“So, let’s see what is going to happen there. Ismaila Sarr wants the move. He wants to go to Liverpool, but now it depends on the two clubs.

“Again, as I told you in the last video, Liverpool are being offered wingers every minute because all the clubs and all the agents know that Liverpool obviously need a winger.”

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