Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has rejected claims that Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

Chelsea have already completed the signings of Geovany Quenda, Denner, Dastan Satpaev, Emmanuel Emegha, Marco Palestra, Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacriox, Danny Welbeck, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarria and Emiliano Martinez this summer.

But the Blues are hoping to make a 13th signing of the summer by bringing Monaco midfielder Camara to Stamford Bridge before the window closes.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed on Sunday evening that the French side and Chelsea had reached an ‘agreement in principle’ for the transfer of Camara this summer.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Lamine Camara to Chelsea Football Club…. We’re there! Agreement in principle reached between AS Monaco and the Blues on the basis of a transfer valued at €45M including bonuses. There are still some details on payment schedules and a few bonuses before the done deal.’

However, Romano insists that nothing has yet been agreed between the two clubs and insists Monaco want to keep Camara for at least another season.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Then more to mention also about Chelsea. Many of you are asking me, is it true that Lamine Camara is going to Chelsea? Is it done? There were rumours tonight, I think in France or Belgium, about Lamine Camara being a done deal with Chelsea.

“According to my information, as of tonight, late night, nothing is done, nothing is agreed.

“Monaco still hope to keep the player, but Monaco know that Chelsea might come before the end of the window. So let’s follow the situation of Lamine Camara.

“Monaco still dream of the possibility of keeping Lamine Camara and eventually selling him in 2027. But Chelsea might come.

“It might depend on the Enzo Fernandez situation. So, if Enzo Fernandez is leaving, obviously Lamine Camara could be needed. But it is not guaranteed that the two deals are linked.

“Chelsea are talking, for sure. I told you this, with Monaco for Lamine Camara. Chelsea are having discussions with the agents.

“Lamine Camara would be ready to go to Chelsea even without European football, but now it is Chelsea who have to decide whether they want to proceed or not.”

Chelsea have the best front three in the PL – Desailly

Marcel Desailly believes that Chelsea now have the best front three in the Premier League after signing Morgan Rogers in the summer transfer window.

READ: Chelsea are Premier League title challengers but glaring Arsenal flaw exposed again

When asked whether the front three of Rogers, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro was the best in the Premier League, Desailly told SportsCasting: “The short answer is yes. You can see the potential of Chelsea, but it’s more about the collective philosophy of Alonso.

“They played three at the back against Fulham, but I could see a very strong midfield, with Cole Palmer having a kind of freedom without Enzo Fernandez, which for now is a bit of a controversial call.

“I do believe Chelsea have a strong side, a very strong side. I still have some doubt about whether bringing in Welbeck and Henderson in terms of the kind of mentoring they wanted in the system. I remember complaining in the media that they should bring in an experienced player, but I wanted someone as a first-choice player, rather as someone who will be in the group and play once in a while, just to keep the spirit high and lift the team when they go through a run of bad games.

“Palmer will want revenge. He didn’t take part in the World Cup. England did well there; they reached the semi-final. But everyone could see the evidence that if he’d been there under the right discipline, he could perform.

“He’s shown he’s ready for the new challenge straight away. Last year we saw the talk of him going to Manchester United, and there was a lot of discussion around whether he’d stay. He’s stayed, so this is a good season for him. There’s no other competition this season, no European competition, nothing else, so he has to perform.

“At the very least, we want to see him committed, and if there’s any lingering disappointment from missing the World Cup, I hope Chelsea benefit once they’ve also sorted out their issues with players. As you know better than me, it’s too much, from Delap to Jackson. I wouldn’t say I don’t like it, but I would have kept Delap. He’s young, he has potential, and he can be a real asset over the course of the season.”

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