New Chelsea signing Emi Martinez has revealed the role a pair of club legends played in his decision to move to the club, while Xabi Alonso has discussed the future of Enzo Fernandez.

Martinez swapped Aston Villa for Chelsea this week. The Argentine goalkeeper, who won the World Cup in 2022, was sold by the Villans for just £7.5million.

He won his first game for the Blues, 4-3, and made some important saves as the side beat Brighton.

After the match, he told Sky Sports: “I spoke with Chelsea legends John Terry and Petr Cech. I know how big this club is and what we want to achieve this season. I came here to help.

“I had an amazing seven years at Aston Villa. I have come here to challenge and to try and win the Premier League.

“I trained only one day with the team. The guys have treated me really well in the last day or two. I know the talent we have up front. I try to bring that solidity in the back.”

Martinez has joined fellow Argentines Fernandez, Valentin Barco and Aaron Anselmino at Stamford Bridge.

While Martinez and Barco have graced the pitch together already, the keeper might not get the chance to play alongside Fernandez.

Enzo Fernandez update at Chelsea

The midfielder has been heavily linked with Manchester City this summer, and while they’ve yet to lodge a bid for the Chelsea man, it’s felt his exit could still be confirmed prior to the window closing on September 1.

Fernandez has not been involved in either of the Blues’ last two games, after he came on off the bench in their season opener.

Prior to the Brighton clash, boss Alonso suggested that Fernandez’s absence was due to wanting to only have players in the squad who would be focussed on the game.

Afterwards, he suggested he doesn’t yet know what will happen with the Argentine.

Alonso said: “We’ll see. We want the best for the team. That’s why we made the decision against Luton and today.

“Anything that happens before Tuesday evening, we need to be aware of what is going to develop.

“We are not sure, we are preparing for all the scenarios, but I am sure that whatever happens from Wednesday, we will have a good enough squad to compete in all the Premier League games.”

There is every chance that Fernandez doesn’t leave and is reintroduced to the squad without the potential of a big-money move hanging over him, but it’s easy to see why, at the moment, Alonso doesn’t want to disrupt the squad by playing somebody who might not have his full focus on Chelsea.

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