Gary Neville has told Marcus Rashford he “has to” succeed in his second coming at Manchester United, as the club have been told he could be central to them scoring “a lot of goals” alongside three more stars.

Rashford started his first United game since December 2024 as he lined up against Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday. Between those games, he’s been on loans with Aston Villa and Barcelona, and was desperate to sign permanently for the latter.

But that move never came to fruition, and he’s back at United, with former team-mate Michael Carrick his manager.

The forward looked sharp in the 5-2 victory, and would have had an assist were it not for Bryan Mbeumo hitting the bar from close range.

Asked on commentary if this could be a second coming for Rashford at United, club legend Neville said: “It has to be, doesn’t it, for him?”

“It would’ve been difficult for him for Barcelona to release him. Not just to release him, for Anthony Gordon, his England colleague, to be brought in, it’s a double blow for him.

“He’s been dangerous. Patrick Dorgu started against Hull, Marcus Rashford should be playing in front of Dorgu. Marcus Rashford is a better football player.”

Marcus Rashford can be central to Man Utd success

Neville has detailed how Rashford, alongside the other three attacking outlets who started the game against Ipswich, can be potent this season.

He said: “Need to keep him, [Matheus] Cunha, Mbeumo and [Bruno] Fernandes on the pitch as much as possible, they’ll score a lot of goals and create a lot of chances.”

Each of the other members of that four-pronged attacking group had success against Ipswich. Cunha assisted Fernandes and won a penalty, Mbeumo scored late on in the piece, while Fernandes starred with a hat-trick.

Rashford was the only one not to score or assist, but had some good moments, finding himself in space to shoot, getting in behind the defence and weaving in and out of the defence. His time will likely come.

United also have the benefit of being able to bring Benjamin Sesko off the bench after he scored 11 Premier League goals in his debut season at Old Trafford.

The options available to Carrick suggests he could well have a good season at the helm at United, while the success that was had when Rashford, Cunha, Mbeumo and Fernandes were on together highlights how they should remain the starting quartet.

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