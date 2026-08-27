A former Manchester United striker believes Marcus Rashford is capable of “winning the Ballon d’Or” as a Red Devils player.

England international Rashford has returned to Man Utd after having positive loan spells at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

The Red Devils have decided to welcome back their academy product after Barcelona decided not to sign him permanently, and he was one of their better players in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Hull City.

Rashford could now prove a key player for Man Utd this season, and former United striker Louis Saha has explained why he thinks he is still capable of winning the Ballon d’Or and could do so for his current team.

“Marcus Rashford can still be Manchester United’s surprise package this season if he can bring the right mentality and erase a lot of the things that have been said,” Saha told Mr Gamble.

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“It saddens me to see Rashford in this situation because I truly believe he has the talent to win the Ballon d’Or at Manchester United scoring 25, 30 goals a season for the club he used to love.

“I don’t know if Rashford has the backing of fans or people at Man Utd – it’ll be tough.”

Marcus Rashford told to join two European giants over a Premier League club

And were Rashford to eventually leave Man Utd, Saha has told the forward to choose two European giants over a Premier League rival.

“For a player like Marcus Rashford, he might not want to drop down a level,” Saha added.

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“Manchester United are one of the five biggest clubs in the world. When you are at that level, and you’ve just spent a season at Barcelona, you don’t want to take a step down.

“I think it’s hard for him to accept what has happened this summer. He felt part of that Barcelona squad. He scored the goal that won them the league title. He knew he made a contribution that cannot be erased.

“To go to Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle or even Tottenham Hotspur, it is different and maybe there would be more pressure on him too. He would have to be the big star for these teams because they wouldn’t be able to afford him to be anything else.

“I think he needs to move abroad and go to a club like Juventus or Bayern Munich.

“He needs to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, where the pressure is there to be the number one team in the title race.”

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