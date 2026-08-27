Arsenal locked in five-way battle to sign classy Brazilian talent after scouting mission

Arsenal are reportedly battling four other clubs in the race to sign top Brazilian defensive talent João Ananias from Santos before the summer transfer window closes.

Despite the Gunners building one of the best defensive units in Europe under Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, the club remain on the hunt for future prospects, and view Ananias as just that.

The left-sided central defender could join Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie in operating on that side of the pitch for Arsenal, with the Gunners already well covered on the right with William Saliba, Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Ezri Konsa.

With that slight imbalance in Arteta’s squad, it’s reported that the reigning Premier League champions have set their sights on Ananias to provide cover and eventually become a regular starter.

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Indeed, ESPN Brazil reports that Berta and co. have expressed their interest in Ananias, having been ‘monitoring his development closely’.

However, Arsenal are not alone when it comes to their interest in the 19-year-old and may have their work cut out for them to secure his signature.

Arsenal in major fight for Santos star Ananias

The report adds that Premier League rivals Brentford are also in the mix for the Santos talent.

Further afield, Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the player, while Benfica have already seen a deal fall through for the defender.

However, it’s Besiktas who are showing the strongest interest in signing Ananias, with the Turkish outfit prepared to launch a formal proposal to purchase him before their summer transfer window closes on September 4.

The report adds that while Santos are in no rush to sell, given that Ananias is currently under contract until 2030, financial issues mean that they could cash in on the player for around €7million (£6m).

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The fact that the teenager is a versatile left-footed central defender who has an excellent passing range makes him an ideal profile for Arteta and Berta, hence the strong interest from Emirates chiefs.

Indeed, Ananias is very highly thought of in his homeland, with the Brazil Under-20 international tipped to be a shrewd acquisition for the Gunners, if they can beat our rivals to get the deal done.

The Gunners are back in action on Monday Night Football, when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League.