Manchester City star Jack Grealish reportedly wants Everton over Aston Villa and a swap deal involving Iliman Ndiaye is being ‘considered’.

30-year-old Grealish progressed through the ranks at Aston Villa, while he joined Everton on loan from Man City during last summer’s transfer window.

The England international made a really strong start to last season, having contributed two goals and six assists in his 20 Premier League outings for Everton.

However, Grealish missed the final few months of the campaign with a foot injury, and he has been in limbo this summer.

Grealish has attracted interest from several clubs this summer, and a report this week claimed Sunderland are plotting a move for him.

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However, Fabrizio Romano has ruled out Sunderland out of the race, while he has named Everton and Aston Villa as contenders to sign him.

“[Is it] true that Jack Grealish is going to Sunderland? [Is it] true that Jack Grealish is almost done to Sunderland? My understanding is that there are two clubs for Jack Grealish: Aston Villa or Everton,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“A comeback to Aston Villa or a comeback to Everton. Let’s see, because this could be a massive surprise, Aston Villa. Let’s see, now they are busy with different things.

“And then Everton, obviously, always thinking about Jack Grealish. But at the moment, my understanding is that with Sunderland, there is nothing advanced.

“So that’s what I can tell you about Jack Grealish.”

Jack Grealish decides to re-join Everton

Romano also stated that Grealish is to ‘decide his future in the next days’ with Everton and Aston Villa ‘in contact’.

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Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has stated that Grealish has ‘decided’ that he ‘wants’ Everton.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Exclusive: Jack Grealish has decided he wants to join Everton if he leaves Manchester City.

‘Grealish also has interest from former club Aston Villa.’

And Grealish could return to Everton as part of a swap deal, with our colleagues at TEAMtalk reporting that Man City are ‘considering’ a swap to let the Englishman re-join the Toffees in a deal involving Ndiaye.

The report claims Man City are ‘preparing a jaw-dropping bid’ for Ndiaye, who could replace Savinho and is reportedly valued at around £80m.

Man City are said to be ‘pushing ahead’ with a move for Ndiaye and are ‘considering an £80m offer’, but Grealish could help them.

The report explains: ‘For now, City are assessing whether to take their interest to the next level, but the indications are that they are prepared to make a serious push for the player.

‘We can also reveal that the possibility of including Jack Grealish in a deal for Ndiaye has been discussed.’

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