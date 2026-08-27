According to reports, Aston Villa have a ‘full agreement’ to sign Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, while they are also pursuing AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

It has been a summer of change at Aston Villa, who have already lost Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Ezri Konsa.

It has now emerged that Ollie Watkins is looking increasingly likely to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, so Villa certainly need to be busy in the transfer market in the coming days to strengthen their new-look squad.

Aston Villa are working to fill the void left by Konsa, with Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis mooted as an option after the club were beaten by Crystal Palace for Joel Ordonez.

And Unai Emery‘s side are also looking to improve their attack, with Jackson emerging as a leading option.

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Regarding Jackson, Aston Villa reached a breakthrough for the Chelsea outcast on Wednesday, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that they are in the process of finalising a £65m deal.

Romano explained on X: ‘Nicolas Jackson to Aston Villa deal being completed as Chelsea set to accept £65m package offered by #AVFC.

‘Jackson said yes to Villa project, spoke to Unai Emery and deal now at very final stages.

‘Final green light needed on details and then medical next.’

German journalist Florian Plettenberg went further on Thursday morning, claiming that there is now a ‘full agreement’ between Aston Villa and Chelsea for Jackson.

Plettenberg explained: ‘BREAKING | Aston Villa and Chelsea have reached a full agreement over the transfer of Nicolas Jackson, worth around €75m, including add-ons.

‘Jackson and Aston Villa will clarify final details on Thursday. The deal will be a contract until 2031.

‘#AVFC have been the most concrete club for a long time, as revealed weeks ago. Unless there is a late hijack from Atlético or another club, the transfer is set to be totally agreed on Thursday.’

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Aston Villa and Galatasaray battle for Rafael Leao

Aston Villa are also hoping to sign AC Milan winger Leao in a potential 45 million euro (£38m) deal, but they face competition from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

A report from The Athletic on Wednesday evening confirmed the Villans are ‘in talks’ to sign Leao and they feel that his ‘preference’ is a move to Villa Park.

However, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has stated that Galatasaray are currently ahead of Aston Villa for Leao and have an ‘agreement’.

Despite this, Tavolieri also stated on Thursday morning that Aston Villa have made significant progress to hijack the deal.

Tavolieri explained on X: ‘His final decision is expected today. Aston Villa reignited their pursuit of Rafael Leao overnight. The English club absolutely want the Portuguese forward and are trying everything to change his mind — even if it means going beyond their usual wage ceiling.

‘As a reminder, both clubs have an agreement with AC Milan. Galatasaray remain in pole position, but Villa have closed the gap significantly.

‘Now it will be up to Leao to take responsibility for his decision, despite pressure from here and there to influence his choice.’

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