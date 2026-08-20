A triple Chelsea exit could be on as a London rival has opened talks for a Blues man, while a team-mate has been banished from the squad.

The Blues have a new manager in place in Xabi Alonso, and he has already added some good quality to his squad. Morgan Rogers and Maxence Lacroi are among the big names, while there have also been some significant exits, such as Andrey Santos and Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea continue to be linked with more talents, while it seems they’re also ready to ship more stars out the door.

Indeed, a triple exit could be on the cards, with interest ramping up on three men.

The latest update is on Axel Disasi‘s situation, with Sky Sports‘ James Savundra (14:30, Thursday, August 20) reporting Crystal Palace are in discussions for the Chelsea centre-back.

Indeed, the London club are in the market for a new central defender because of a Blues move, as they were the side to prise Lacroix away from Selhurst Park.

Chelsea striker Liam Delap banished

There is also speculation on the exits of strikers Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson.

The former, per the Independent, is a target for former club Ipswich, as well as fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

It seems a necessity for Delap to find a new club this summer, as Chelsea have shown their hand by giving his No.9 shirt to Joao Pedro – who outscored his team-mate 20 to two last season – and having him train on his own.

Jackson’s potential to exit has been evident all summer, with a number of clubs interested in him, namely Aston Villa. However, given they’ve already got Alejandro Garnacho in on loan from Stamford Bridge and are reluctant to pay large sums for permanent deals at the moment, landing him could be tough.

In recent days, there has been speculation that Atletico Madrid could land Jackson.

The Spanish club are said to have expressed an interest in signing the striker, who spent last season on loan with Bayern Munich.

There is said to be a question over whether Atleti would sign Jackson on a permanent deal, while Villa is said to be a more viable landing spot.

Whether either side are able to land the Senegalese striker remains to be seen, as they remain on course for some other signings which could further reduce their budget.

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