Liverpool announce winger transfer and Romano confirms another deal agreed

Liverpool have officially confirmed a winger has left the club, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an agreement is in place for another Reds star to depart.

The final 10 days of the summer transfer window are shaping up to be busy ones for Liverpool, both with regards to exits and arrivals.

It’s the departures that are coming thick and fast right now, with Curtis Jones on the cusp of completing a £30m switch to Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old has received approval to fly to Italy where he’ll soon undergo a medical, though he’s by no means the only one taking flight.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe, who performed so impressively in pre-season, is heading to LaLiga side Levante on loan.

The 18-year-old doesn’t yet have enough points to get a work visa in England, and thus cannot play competitively for the Reds this season.

As such, a loan was deemed the best solution for all parties, and Levante are covering the player’s wages in full.

On Thursday afternoon, Liverpool officially confirmed an exit, with winger, Kieran Morrison, leaving for Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has already been capped at senior level for Northern Ireland and will now gain valuable first-team experience with the Owls.

Liverpool loan out winger Kieran Morrison

A Liverpool statement began: ‘Kieran Morrison has completed a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday for the duration of the 2026-27 season.’

League One side Wednesday also confirmed the move on their own website, with a statement beginning: ‘Sheffield Wednesday Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Kieran Morrison from Premier League giants Liverpool.

‘The 19-year-old winger joins the Owls on a season-long loan.’

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has verified claims from The Scottish Sun regarding Calvin Ramsay’s move back up north to St Mirren.

Reds parting ways with Calvin Ramsay – Fabrizio Romano

The Scottish Sun claimed a season-long loan deal had been agreed between Liverpool and the Scottish Premiership side.

Taking to X on Thursday, Romano confirmed the news, though that only tells half of the story.

Romano wrote: ‘Calvin Ramsay leaves Liverpool and agrees to join St Mirren on loan until June 2027.

‘…currently out of contract in one year at #LFC.’

As mentioned, the right-back’s contract back at Liverpool expires next summer at the same time as his loan at St Mirren concludes.

In other words, Liverpool are now expected to let the 23-year-old leave to explore his options via free agency when the new loan ends.

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Ramsay cost £4m when signed from Aberdeen in 2022, though his career on Merseyside, partly because of horrible luck with injuries, has never ignited.

In truth, a fresh start for the Scot is probably what he needs, and it appears that’s exactly what he’ll get after spending the 2026/27 season north of the border with St Mirren.