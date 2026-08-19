Fabrizio Romano confirms second Liverpool transfer of the day is ‘agreed’

Liverpool have agreed their second transfer of the day, with Fabrizio Romano shedding light on the finer details of the move.

It’s promising to be a frantic end to the window for Liverpool, both with regards to arrivals and exits. Two new wingers – Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye – are wanted, and a new midfielder could be explored given Curtis Jones is heading to Inter Milan.

Earlier on Wednesday, news broke of the Serie A champions agreeing a deal with Liverpool worth €35m / £30m.

Jones only had one year remaining on his contract, hence the transfer fee is lower than you might expect for an England international in the prime of his career.

However, the 25-year-old isn’t the only player whose departure from Anfield has been agreed today.

Both Paul Joyce of The Times and The Athletic’s James Pearce reported on impressive young centre-back, Ifeanyi Ndukwe, being on course to join LaLiga side Levante.

Ndukwe arrived on Merseyside this summer after his £2.5m transfer to Liverpool from Austria Vienna was pre-agreed last January.

But while he’s shone in pre-season, he does not have enough points to earn a work visa in England, and thus cannot play competitively for the Reds this season.

As such, a loan was approved once Liverpool’s final pre-season friendly with Como concluded, and Ndukwe is heading to Spain.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal is ‘agreed’, while the trusted reporter confirmed Levante are covering 100 percent of the centre-back’s wages.

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Levante agree to loan Liverpool centre-back Ifeanyi Ndukwe

‘Levante have agreed on loan deal to sign Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Liverpool,’ wrote Romano on X.

‘The Spanish club will cover his salary as straight loan deal has been verbally agreed today.

‘Ndukwe, waiting for formal steps with #LFC over loan exit.’

According to the Athletic, playing in one of Europe’s top leagues – like LaLiga – ‘would help ensure he meets the required points total to get a work permit when he returns to Merseyside’.

As such, don’t be surprised to see the 6ft 6in defender stick around at Anfield for the 2027/28 season.

Naturally, there’ll be no option or obligation to buy in Levante’s loan agreement, with the player very much having a bright future at Anfield.

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