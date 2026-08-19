Tottenham are in contact for a new centre-back signing

Tottenham are in ‘close contact’ with the representatives of a Bundesliga centre-back who’s open to a move and has a £43million starting price.

Spurs have already signed two centre-backs this summer, in Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke. With Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso already in the squad, as well as Ben Davies, that’s five options in the heart of defence.

With no European football next season, that seems to be more than enough.

The priority now appears to be attacking signings – none have yet been made this summer, but there are questions over Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, while there are links with Cody Gakpo, Savinho and more forwards.

Yet Tottenham continue to be linked with more centre-back moves.

Fussballdaten reports Spurs are in ‘close contact’ with the agent of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba to learn about his desires and if a transfer is plausible.

It’s said he has a desire for a new chapter in his career, amid strong interest in the Premier League, not only from Tottenham, but also Manchester United and Newcastle.

From Leverkusen’s perspective, Tapsoba’s exit is not ruled out, providing a suitable offer is made.

A minimum limit of €50million (£43m) is said to have been set, with no offers below that figure to be considered.

More centre-backs on the radar

Rumours that Tottenham could be after another centre-back, despite already having five to choose from, are not unfounded.

There’s no knowledge on whether Van de Ven is fit, having missed all of pre-season, with manager Roberto De Zerbi recently stating he was not ready to play in a recent game.

With the season approaching, Spurs might want to ensure they are covered for if the Dutchman is on the sidelines for a while.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have recently revealed that former Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi could exit from current side Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and interest has emerged from Tottenham as a result.

There has not yet been any serious contact over that transfer, but he is certainly said to be a player of interest for the north London club.

There’s no suggestion of how much he’d cost, and therefore whether Tapsoba or Zabarnyi would be the better option for Tottenham at this stage, if they are to land a new centre-back.

READ MORE: Cristian Romero’s Tottenham exit ‘basically a swap’ as Spurs ‘won’t pay’ for ex-Atletico star – insider