Arsenal legend reveals why Liverpool will destroy Arteta’s hopes of signing Bradley Barcola

Arsenal and Liverpool are both interested in PSG star Bradley Barcola.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has revealed why he believes Liverpool will ultimately beat the reigning Premier League champions to the signing of Bradley Barcola this summer, with a deal set to cost well in excess of £100million.

Both clubs remain on the hunt for a new wide player before the window closes on September 1, with exciting PSG and France star Barcola on the radars of the two English powerhouses.

Liverpool have long been considered the frontrunners to sign Barcola, with the 23-year-old poised to leave the French giants due to negotiations over a new contract having stalled.

While Barcola is understood to be keen on a move to Anfield and personal terms have already been agreed, FSG are currently reluctant to meet PSG’s £130million (€151m) asking price.

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Arsenal, for their part, have been a little later in showing their interest in Barcola, but are being linked after offloading Leandro Trossard and also preparing to part ways with Gabriel Martinelli.

Petit, however, believes Barcola would be best served by a move to Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool, especially given the impressive start Christos Tzolis has made at Arsenal since summer switch from Club Brugge.

“Arsenal have just signed Christos Tzolis, who has made a big impression so far, he was brilliant in the Community Shield,” Petit told Grosvenor Sport.

“With Martinelli leaving and Trossard no longer at the club, they likely need another option on the left side.

“If they were to bring in Barcola, it would be difficult for both players to secure a spot in the starting eleven.

“That said, I am a huge fan of Barcola. I believe Liverpool need him much more than Arsenal.

“They definitely need to strengthen their wide areas, particularly on the left flank, they have had problems there since the start of last season.”

Petit struggling to see Liverpool in top four

Meanwhile, Petit believes that even if Liverpool win the race to snap up Barcola, Iraola still faces an uphill task to secure the club a top-four finish this season.

The Spaniard swapped Bournemouth for the Merseyside giants following Arne Slot’s exit at the end of last season, but Petit thinks the Reds currently have too many holes in their squad to compete with a top-four spot.

The Frenchman added: “I am still waiting to see Liverpool’s full intent in the transfer market, as they currently appear to be missing key players.

“They have a new manager in Iraola, and adjusting to the scale of Liverpool after Bournemouth is a big transition.

“Liverpool need results immediately.

“Ultimately, I see the top four being Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United. Liverpool may find it tough again this year.”

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