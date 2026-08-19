Liverpool want Bradley Barcola through the door as soon as possible

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are pushing to to sign Bradley Barcola as soon as possible, but a move for Ibrahim Mbaye looks unlikely at this stage.

Barcola is the Reds’ priority to replace Mohamed Salah this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain winger is open to the move, and has been frozen out by his current side, along with fellow Liverpool target Mbaye, until his future has been decided.

In an update on GIVEMESPORT socials, Romano has downplayed rumours of a double deal, but feels the Anfield outfit want Barcola signed as soon as they can.

He said: “They will, definitely [have a busy end to the window]. Expect Liverpool to probably be among the busiest clubs in Europe in this final 10, 12 days of the summer transfer window.

“For sure there is movement on Barcola. There are negotiations and discussions on a daily basis between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. So it’s about reaching a financial agreement, but a deal is on.

“The player wants to move, so Liverpool are working on it and they are definitely pushing to make it happen as soon as possible.

“And then I expect also Liverpool to add one more winger to the squad, especially if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham.

“Mbaye is one of the names, it’s true. They had negotiations with the agent of the player, Jorge Mendes, but at the moment in depends on the valuation.

“I don’t see Liverpool paying €200million (£171m) for Barcola and Mbaye. So the price comes down for both players or Barcola top priority and eventually Mbaye, but Liverpool also have more options on the list.”

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Discounts for both players expected

However, there have been reports of late suggesting that if Liverpool take negotiations into the final days of the window, they could get a discount on Barcola.

Currently, he’s valued at £145million, but there have been suggestions that he might eventually cost as low as £120million – still nearing the British transfer record, but not quite as high.

For Mbaye, the valuation set by PSG is currently around £50million, but reports have suggested that could drop to between £30-45m.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will secure the services of both of the European champions’ wingers, but they remain pushing firmly for the signing of Barcola at the least.

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