Barcola ‘hijack’ claim made despite ‘second bid’ from Liverpool as ‘tactic’ could backfire

One prominent journalist has warned Liverpool that they could face a hijack from other clubs for Bradley Barcola unless they get a move on.

The Reds are looking to add at least one more attacking player to their squad before the close of the summer transfer window after bringing in Spain winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna earlier this summer.

Liverpool are attempting to cover the loss of Mohamed Salah, who signed for Trabzonspor this summer, with the Egyptian providing 257 goals in his nine years at Anfield.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande became their top target earlier in the summer transfer window before it became clear that he preferred a move to Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid.

And Liverpool immediately turned their attention to PSG’s Barcola with the French side initially demanding a deal worth €150m for the France international.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool’s “tactic” is to wait as long as possible in order to bring the price down.

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Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “If Liverpool wait and wait and wait, their feeling will be (Bradley) Barcola’s in an untenable position because PSG have ultimately added Ferran Torres, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche.

“But if they leave it too long, then the window could shut or PSG could decide we’re just going to keep him and wait until 2027.

“Alternatively, from Liverpool’s perspective, if they go now and try and do it early, Paris Saint-Germain might turn around and say ‘you know the price’ in the hope that Liverpool pay it out of urgency.

“This has got to come to a head one way or the other, but Barcola remains Liverpool’s top target. It just hasn’t been an easy negotiation to date.

“Liverpool’s entire tactic is around waiting, feeling in control of it, knowing Barcola wants the move, and then hoping the price comes down in the final days of the window.”

Liverpool had a first bid of around £98m turned down for Barcola and now a French publication revealed on Tuesday that the Reds have increased their bid to €135m (£115m).

Could Liverpool face a hijack from another club or will the deal be done this week?

And now Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele insists that he expects progress on a deal for Barcola this week, he said on the Media Matters podcast for Anfield Index: “I think that it’s going to be this week. It’s got to be this week.

“All the noise suggests that a second bid or a more official proposal and for the clubs to sort of meet in the middle is something that may happen.

“We know every everyone in the all parties desire is to make a move happen.”

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Steele added: “The worry is that the clock is ticking and they just need to get moving. Hopefully it’ll be for the second game.

“Liverpool have been after this fabled winger for what feels like five years now.

“Let’s just see what happens in the next 48 hours. But I think it’ll start moving soon.”

When asked about the possibility of other clubs entering the race, Steele replied: “Yeah, I think obviously hijacked always possible.”

On previous Liverpool transfers where the preference of the player was significant, Steele continued: “Those players wanted to join Liverpool. And it feels like that’s the same now with with Barcola.

“It’s just a case of putting the money on the table and signing the contracts, doing the medical, and then it’ll all be all be rosy.

“It’s been going on and on forever. It’s got got quite boring at this stage but hopefully it’ll have an exciting conclusion.”

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