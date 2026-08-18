Wayne Rooney urges Man Utd U-turn on ‘absolute no-brainer’ signing for Carrick

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United to perform a transfer U-turn and sign Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, while the Red Devils legend also feels Michael Carrick needs three more additions before the summer window shuts on September 1.

Both United and Chelsea are said to have been offered the chance to sign the England midfielder, who struggled for game time last season before eventually breaking back into Mikel Arteta’s first team and playing a key role in the club’s Premier League title success and their run to the Champions League final.

Despite his impressive performances, Arsenal were still reportedly open to offloading the 19-year-old talent, especially after they secured the £75million addition of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.

However, neither Man Utd or Chelsea were willing to bite on the Gunners offer, which was reportedly an extremely modest £45m for a player who was on the radar of Old Trafford transfer chiefs back in January.

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It’s no secret that Carrick wants a new left-back to compete with Luke Shaw this summer, with Lewis-Skelly able to fill that role and also provide quality in his preferred central midfield position.

And, with the chances of snapping up Newcastle’s Lewis Hall now looking incredibly slim, Rooney has urged his old club to rethink their stance on signing Lewis-Skelly, especially after his impressive display in the Community Shield against Man City.

“I don’t think you can rely on Luke Shaw to be consistent for the whole season and that leads me to Myles Lewis-Skelly,” Rooney said on the Stick to United podcast.

“We’re hearing that he could be available for not that much money, so I think that’s an absolute no-brainer.

“If you can get a player in who can play left-back and centre-midfield, that’s an absolute no-brainer. He’s young and he’s got a massive future ahead of him.

“I would like to see another centre back, another central midfielder and another centre forward so there’s still a lot of work to be done. But it’s really important that the players they bring in, the club do it right.

“Arsenal have spent a lot over the last couple of years so selling Lewis-Skelly makes some sense as it would be pure profit. I don’t think it would be a great look but I can see why they might sell him.

“If you’re United and he becomes available it’s a no-brainer, they definitely need to bring in a left-back, that’s a priority for United.

“I would like to think there’s more players coming in before the window closes, every fan including me wants to see that. But it’s about getting the right players.

“Looking at the money that has been spent over the last 10 years, it’s been an absolute disaster and the club are probably still recovering from that.”

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