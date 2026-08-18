Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are holding talks with the representatives of Man Utd transfer target Harry Kane over a summer transfer, according to reports.

Kane once again showed why he is one of the best strikers in world football over the past season with the former Tottenham striker winning his second Bundesliga title at Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old scored 61 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians, while he also scored six times in seven matches at the World Cup for England, who reached the semi-finals.

His amazing form has once again alerted clubs around the world with Man Utd, Tottenham and clubs from Saudi Arabia being credited an interest.

Last week, our friends at TEAMtalk revealed that Man Utd and Tottenham were willing to make a move for Kane this summer but that the England international is not pursuing a move back to the Premier League.

The report stated: ‘Tottenham have also kept the door open to a sensational reunion.

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‘The pull of a return to the club will always exist for Kane and Spurs have made it clear that bringing their record goalscorer back remains something they would like to explore, particularly with Roberto De Zerbi now in charge.

‘However, despite the interest from Barcelona and Tottenham and Manchester United’s willingness to consider a deal – with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe known to be an admirer – Kane has not been chasing a move.’

And now TEAMtalk have claimed that Kane’s representatives have ‘held talks’ with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal with the England star entering the final 12 months of his deal at Bayern Munich.

The report adds: ‘Al-Hilal have presented their ambitious plans to Kane’s camp and are understood to be prepared to make one of the biggest offers ever made by a Saudi Pro League side for a striker.

‘However, despite the scale of the proposal, we understand that a move for Kane is unlikely to succeed at this stage.’

‘There is optimism to reach an agreement’ – Romano

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bayern Munich are in negotiations with Kane over a new contract and that there is a feeling of “optimism” at this stage.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The conversation between Bayern Munich and Harry Kane’s camp over a new contract has already started behind the scenes. Remember that Kane is represented by his brother Charlie, who is taking care of these conversations, and my understanding is that Bayern have started the process.

“There are negotiations ongoing. There are discussions ongoing. There is optimism to reach an agreement for Kane to stay at the club, to extend his stay at the club. The current contract is expiring in 2027.

“They still have to discuss details of this new contract in terms of the length of the contract, in terms of the existence of an exit clause, for example. There was a clause to be activated in January, not in the summer, a specific clause in the previous contract and in the current contract of Kane at Bayern.

“So they have to discuss what to do with that clause. There were some kind of matching rights for Tottenham. We have to understand what’s going to happen there, if Bayern will maintain that kind of option or not. So there are several things to discuss in order to get the deal done, but the conversation is ongoing between Bayern and Kane. Now the player is back from holidays, and so the conversation can be easier and faster.”

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