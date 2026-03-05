Kylian Mbappe scored a ludicrous 58 goals for Real Madrid in 2025, which was 10 goals more than his nearest challenger Harry Kane.

But Kane is out of the blocks like a bullet in 2026, having already opened up a lead over the field and raced to the 30-goal landmark in the Bundesliga this season.

The criteria: All club goals in all competitions for clubs in Europe’s top 10 leagues. Minutes per goal is your tie-breaker when players are level on goals scored, which at this point a lot of them are.

Who are the top scorers of 2026 from across Europe?

10) Mason Greenwood (Marseille) – 9 goals

There’s always one player in France who is smashing goals for fun in the cup to start 2026 with a bang and that man is Mason Greenwood in 2026.

9) Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) – 9 goals

Three separate two-goal hauls for Copa del Rey semi-finalists Athletic Club, who are also chasing the European qualification spots, has Guruzeta breathing rarefied air.

8) Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga) – 9 goals

Two goals in each of his last two games in the Portuguese have turned a tidy start to the year – he also scored in each of his first four games of 2026 – into a top-1o-bothering one.

7) Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) – 9 goals

He began 2026 at some pace but has now failed to score in a narrow win over Benfica and then unlikely defeat to Osasuna before missing games through injury.

6) Yanis Begraoui (Estoril) – 9 goals

Back to that Portuguese top scorer charts, and the Moroccan is within striking distance of Suarez and Vangelis Pavlidis after an excellent start to 2026.

5) Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor) – 9 goals

The Nigeria forward has been in prolific form since returning from AFCON, finding the net in each of his eight games this year. Of the current top 10, he has the best minutes-per-goal record at 62.

4) Alexander Sorloth (Atletico Madrid) – 10 goals

What a time to score your first hat-trick of the season – in the Champions League play-offs to claim a last-16 place. A brace against Espanyol was also brilliant timing as the Swede hits some form.

3) Joao Pedro (Chelsea) – 10 goals

Those lauding Benjamin Sesko as the signing of the season might take a look at the Chelsea striker who has now scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, with a hat-trick against Aston Villa catapulting him onto this list.

2) Luis Suarez (Sporting) – 12 goals

Not that one. The 28-year-old Colombian seamlessly replaced Viktor Gyokeres and is scoring goals for fun, including a double in the Champions League v PSG. The battle for the top scorer in Portugal could go down to the wire.

1) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – 15 goals

Last year’s runner-up has had another excellent start to 2026, which began with an 8-1 win over Wolfsburg and took in the career 500-goal mark in February. There’s little wonder that Bayern are so keen to nail him down to a new contract. There’s none better in that role that the current European Golden Shoe leader, whose latest brace in Der Klassiker takes him to 30 Bundesliga goals for the season.