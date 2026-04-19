Manchester City have momentum on their side in the title race

Pundits Roy Keane and Danny Murphy have explained why Manchester City have “momentum” over Arsenal after beating them in the Premier League title run-in.

City have had almost no time atop the Premier League table this season. Their time there spans just six days, compared to every day since October for the Gunners.

Yet if, or perhaps when, the Citizens beat Burnley in the week, they’ll likely take top spot – as they’ll be level on points with the Gunners after a host of good results while the leaders have slipped.

Keane and Murphy have both explained how City are the side with the momentum now.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “Momentum is with Manchester City. They’ve been the best team for eight or nine games. These players can deal with pressure.

“Arsenal have to regroup, they had good chances but didn’t take them.”

Murphy said: “I think it edges it [the title race] towards City. Momentum, confidence and all of those things. I was really pleased with the game, I expected it to be much more cagey. Lots of quality and great moments, edge of your seat stuff.”

Indeed, City have been going like a freight train in recent months and if top club Arsenal can’t stop them, it will be difficult for anybody to do so.

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In the last eight games in the Premier League, City have won six, drawn two and not lost.

Arsenal meanwhile, have lost twice, drawn twice and won four times in the last eight. While City have been picking up points in every game, the Gunners have let them back into the title race.

Arsenal don’t have a single side in the top 10 left to play, so they could conceivably not drop a point in the five games they have remaining.

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However, City’s momentum suggests they might not drop too many points either, having beaten Chelsea and Arsenal in their last two games, giving confidence for anyone they’ll face.

They, too, have a fairly straightforward run, with fourth-placed Aston Villa their toughest task, as well as Brentford, who are chasing Europe.

If neither side drops a point between now and then end of the season, they’d be level on points at the end of the campaign, and it would likely come down to how many goals both can score to separate themselves from the other in the remaining games.

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