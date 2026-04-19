Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola both feel Arsenal are well placed in the Premier League title race

Mikel Arteta feels the Premier League title is “there fore the taking” as Pep Guardiola refuses to say Arsenal have “bad momentum” after his Manchester City side beat them to close the gap.

The Gunners have held top spot in the Premier League since October. City, meanwhile, have been at the summit of the Premier League for just six days this term.

But after City beat the Arsenal, with only six and five games remaining, respectively, they can now take top spot again.

City’s victory means that if they beat Burnley midweek – which seems rather a when than an if – they’ll go level on points, but likely with a better goal difference, as it’s currently 36 to 37 in favour of Arsenal.

City went ahead through a fantastic Rayan Cherki goal, who slotted in the bottom corner after a mazy run through the defence, before Gianluigi Donnarumma let Kai Havertz get too close, and his clearance squirted into the net off the boot of the German.

But after a well-worked move from City, in which Nico O’Reilly was pivotal in driving up the field and squaring the ball to Erling Haaland, the striker turned home past David Raya, and Arsenal had no answer despite a few chances coming their way.

READ: Keane, Murphy explain why Man City have ‘momentum’ after ‘eight or nine’ elite games

While City are likely to go level with Arsenal, Arteta remains confident his side will get over the line.

He told Sky Sports: “We have full belief that we can do it. Today we showed again the team that we are. It’s in our hands and it’s there for the taking.”

Meanwhile, City boss Guardiola has suggested that though it seems momentum is with his side, Arsenal are not exactly in a bad spot themselves.

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He said: “If I say the momentum has changed, I would say the momentum for Arsenal is bad when I’ve seen today them playing like this, how is this bad momentum?

“They’re in the semi-finals of the Champions League, didn’t lose one game. Momentum shifts in one instance. They know it.

“I have a lot of respect but, of course, we want to win. We fought a lot as well. For many players today, they fought for the first time for the Premier League and they felt the pressure a little bit, performances were not top but that is normal, it’s the process.”

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