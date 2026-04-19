The Arsenal bottlejob is in full motion, and it’s bigger and better than ever before.

Sunday’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal was as big as it was billed to be and went pretty much how most expected – result-wise anyway.

Arsenal went to the Etihad Stadium knowing a draw would leave them in control of their own destiny, and that created a sense of fear going into Super Sunday. The Premier League leaders were expected to play for a 0-0 draw, but that never really looked like the plan – possibly because Mikel Arteta knew how dangerous that would be against an in-form City side with attackers like Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku.

The Gunners started nervously but did grow into the game, briefly establishing themselves as the chased rather than the chasers.

Martin Odegaard returned to the starting XI and lined up alongside Eberechi Eze for only the third time this season. It was an attacking selection that hinted this might not be the cagey affair many feared.

Still, there were familiar signs of tension from the visitors, and that nervousness showed in Cherki’s brilliant opener.

It was anxious defending as Cherki jinked through and slotted past David Raya, showing the sort of attacking flair Arsenal are crying out for.

Cherki is a risk-taker – direct, confident, and exactly the kind of maverick who thrives in moments like this. It’s that freedom that allows him to shine, and it’s something no Arsenal player really has under Arteta.

That lead lasted less than 90 seconds. Arsenal equalised in chaotic fashion when Gianluigi Donnarumma’s pass was blocked by Kai Havertz and flew into the net, prompting an all-time Gary Neville ‘oooooohhh’ in the commentary box.

It was finely balanced at half-time, but as happened in the Carabao Cup final, City came out faster after the break.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes both hit the post for Arsenal, but the decisive moment came through Erling Haaland, whose duel with Gabriel was another brutal chapter in this rivalry.

Donnarumma made amends for his earlier error with a big save to deny Havertz, and then sparked the move for the winner with a quick throw to Nico O’Reilly.

Haaland’s goal was colossal. And at this point, it is very hard to look past City, who are now in control of the title race and face 19th-placed Burnley in their game in hand on Wednesday night.

They are the favourites – no question. Even if Arsenal are top, City have the momentum, confidence and experience. Unlike the Champions League and relegation battles, this title race is not over – but the end result feels inevitable.

At least Arsenal didn’t completely shrink on the day. They didn’t bottle the occasion, but they are still in the process of bottling the league. Again.

It was nine points at the start of the month. A win against Bournemouth last week would have made it 12 before City played Chelsea.

Ifs, buts and maybes don’t win titles. Mentality – the biggest factor of all – is clearly where Arsenal are falling short.

It’s something Pep Guardiola and his side, especially the outstanding Bernardo Silva, have in abundance.

That has been clear in recent weeks as City have surged and Arsenal have wobbled, just as they have so many times before.

We said Arsenal didn’t bottle the occasion, but there were still familiar cracks – like Gabriel’s clash with Haaland. The Brazilian was fortunate to stay on the pitch, and had Haaland gone down holding his nose, he would have been sent off. It was so, so stupid.

Their battles are old-school and what we come to expect when these two teams meet. And when Arsenal and City are fighting for a title, the script is also always the same.

It wasn’t a predictable game in how it played out, but it ended with a predictable result – and a title race that is starting to look painfully familiar. Second again, ole, ole, ole.