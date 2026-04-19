Ro Ferdinand feels Manchester United recruitment rightfully takes a “battering” but feels a bargain signing is not one of the reasons for that, as he has “delivered” again.

United bounced back from defeat at the hands of Leeds on Monday night by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday. Matheus Cunha scored the only goal as the Red Devils maintained third position with the victory.

It was something of a makeshift United backline, with right-back Noussair Mazraoui partnering with 19-year-old Ayden Heaven in the centre-back positions, and keeping a clean sheet.

Prior to the match, United boss Michael Carrick said Heaven is “in a good place” and ahead of schedule in terms of his development.

That he helped keep a clean sheet shows Carrick’s faith in Heaven is not misplaced, and former Red Devils centre-back Ferdinand also had good things to say about the teenager, especially within the context of some of the club’s other recruits in recent years.

He wrote on X: ‘The recruitment has taken a battering at Manchester United over the last 10 years & rightly so…. But we need to shout out… Ayden Heaven – £1m. Still lots to learn but called upon once again & delivered!’

Per FotMob stats, Heaven’s 7.7 rating was the best on the pitch bar Bruno Fernandes, who assisted the only goal, and Senne Lammens, who made three important saves.

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Heaven played the full 90 minutes at centre-back, where he made two passes into the final third, as well as two tackles – one as the last man – four blocks, four clearances and one clearance with his head.

With Harry Maguire back available after a two-match ban, for the games against Leeds and Chelsea, Heaven might not be used from the start, but there’s certainly a chance of that given how effective he was against the Blues.

Carrick has suggested it’s normal for the 19-year-old to play some games and miss out in others, but after as good a performance as he put in last game, it would be great for his confidence if he was able to build on that against Brentford.

READ MORE: Man Utd star ‘came of age’ against Chelsea and Carrick is now all in