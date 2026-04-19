Man Utd stars mock Alejandro Garnacho after Chelsea win as damning snubs revealed

Man United stars showed no mercy as they mocked former team-mate Alejandro Garnacho following the Red Devils’ 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Garnacho was one of the main talking points heading into the clash in west London, having revealed he did ‘bad’ things at Old Trafford before sealing his £40million switch to the capital last summer.

The Argentina international endured a very public falling out with former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim, revealing his frustration at only being brought on as a late substitute in United’s Europa League final defeat by Tottenham last May.

His brother Roberto added to that tension by posting a message on social media criticising Amorim for throwing Garnacho ‘under the bus’.

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Before he left United, Garnacho also posted a picture of himself wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name on, with the England winger another player shunned by Amorim at the time.

While no examples of United players airing their disapproval of Garnacho’s actions were ever revealed, their behaviour towards the 21-year-old after the final whistle on Saturday spoke volumes.

Fan footage showed Garnacho waiting on the Stamford Bridge turf as United players made their way to the tunnel. In the clip, no visiting player attempted to engage with the Chelsea attacker.

Later, Red Devils defender Luke Shaw posted an image of himself pushing Garnacho to the floor on Instagram, with the caption ‘important win’.

His post was flooded with comments from United fans – including Dragons’ Den star Steven Bartlett who said ‘Ahahahahah’ – as well as his own team-mates.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes then shared a GIF which read: ‘That’s a violation’, while Alex Telles, who was a member of the Old Trafford changing room before moving on last summer, shared two fire emojis and a love heart.

Garnacho, meanwhile, failed to make any sort of impression on his old side, failing to register a shot, create a chance or complete a take-on in the first half of the Stamford Bridge contest. He also lost the majority of his duels and gave away possession on four occasions.

Those stats did not improve an awful lot in the second period, as Rosenior’s men went on to suffer a damaging defeat to their Champions League hopes.

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Meanwhile, speaking candidly when asked by Premier League Productions if he regretted how his United exit panned out, Garnacho said: “Maybe yes, because I loved that club. They gave me the confidence from the start, from Spain, to bring me to the academy, then they bring me to the first team, so it was like four or five years, and amazing love from everyone, from the fans, the stadium, everything was really good.

“It’s just sometimes you have to change for the good of your life or the next steps. I only have good memories of Man United.”