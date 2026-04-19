Glenn Hoddle firmly believes that Chelsea will not sack Liam Rosenior and will start next season with the Englishman at the helm, although warning signs are on the horizon.

The Stamford Bridge suffered their fourth Premier League defeat in a row on Saturday night as they crashed to a 1-0 home defeat to in-form Manchester United.

The loss leaves Chelsea sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in the race to secure the final Champions League spot. Indeed, Arne Slot’s side could stretch that lead to seven with victory in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca as Blues boss in January, but is already facing calls for his head from some sections of the Chelsea faithful.

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However, Hoddle is confident his former club will keep faith with the 41-year-old, although he warns that a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign will be bad news for Rosenior.

“They’re in a really sticky position,” Hoddle told Premier League Productions.

“For me, for Liam to stay in that job now until the end of the season, I think they’ll give him that opportunity but he’s got to finish on a high note, he’s got to get some wins under his belt.

“The reason they brought him in is he’s a young manager, he’s part of their project, if you like, if you want to use that word, and I think they’ll give him that chance.

“But he’s going to have to start winning, even if he doesn’t get in the Champions League, they’re in the FA Cup semi-final so they could actually win a trophy still.

“I think they’ll stay with him and give him a pre-season and I think they’ll start with him but he’s going to have to start next season in a positive way, if not, I think then he could be on a bit of dodgy ground.”

As for Rosenior’s stance on his future after the United loss, the Chelsea chief admitted he was unsure about the consequences of missing out on Champions League football for next season.

“The honest answer is I don’t know. The honest answer is we’re still fighting and we’ll address that situation at the end of the season, whatever the situation is,” Rosenior said.

“In terms of the game tonight, it’s a really, really difficult one to take because people don’t want to hear me say how well we played and didn’t win the game. We’re here to win.

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“There are many elements actually that the process of underlying things that we’re looking into that suggest that if you stay in this process we will win games of football.

“It doesn’t look like it at the moment but the reality is Manchester United have come in, had one shot, won a goal against 10 men and won a game 1-0 which should be pretty much impossible.”