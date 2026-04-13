Romano relays Chelsea ‘message’ over Rosenior future as Blues are told to hire Fabregas

Chelsea have been told Liam Rosenior should be replaced by Cesc Fabregas as Fabrizio Romano brings an update on the current manager’s future at Stamford Bridge.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for Chelsea with Enzo Fernandez missing a second match over the weekend after he was punished by the club for comments about a potential future move to Real Madrid.

Marc Cucurella also criticised BlueCo and the departure of Enzo Maresca, while on the pitch Chelsea have now lost five and won one of their last six matches after their heavy 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

And World Cup winner Marco Materazzi insists that Chelsea “have to change” manager and bring in former Blues midfielder Fabregas in the summer.

Materazzi told Hajper: “I was at Chelsea’s game against Everton [a 3-0 defeat on March 21]. I was at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

“With Enzo Maresca, they were a totally different team. What I saw in Liverpool was an easy game for Everton. Chelsea did not impress me.

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“I think they have to change. They are a young team and I don’t know if they have the best manager for what Chelsea need right now.

“They have to try for Cesc Fabregas this summer. I love the job he is doing right now in Como. I don’t know if he will move because he wants to take Como to the Champions League but I can see Chelsea in the future for Fabregas.

“Why not? Chelsea are the best club for Cesc Fabregas because they have young players who will follow his words immediately.”

Despite Materazzi’s claims, Italian journalist Romano insists that Chelsea are firmly behind Rosenior and aren’t looking to change manager again so soon after sacking Maresca.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea lost 3-0 against Manchester City, and that means three consecutive games without scoring a single goal, for the first time in Premier League history since 1998. It is a very complicated moment.

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“Chelsea’s message, though, is that they want to back and trust the manager. That is the message coming from the club. It is a difficult moment for Chelsea, for sure, but they do not forget that the manager arrived in January. So it is not the same as having a pre-season and preparing your own team. That is how Chelsea see it.

“Of course, we are in an industry that is always linked to results, so we have to understand how the end of the season will go. That will also help us understand more about the summer transfer window. But for now, the message from the club is clear. They want to trust the manager.”

Reflecting on their defeat to Man City, Rosenior said: “We weren’t good enough in the second half. We didn’t start well.

“We had moments to clear the box and keep the ball, but we didn’t. They were camped in our half for the first five minutes and then we concede a goal.

“Then it’s a similar story for the past month now in terms of dealing with setbacks. If you go down against teams as good as this, what you have to do for the next five minutes is to stay in the game.

“It ended up being a really, really difficult second half.”