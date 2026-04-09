Liverpool fans are embarrassed after that humbling by PSG with Arne Slot, Hugo Ekitike and Alexis Mac Allister taking the brunt.

Wow. This has been quite the week for Liverpool. Mail us at theeditor@football365.com

An absolute embarrassment from Liverpool

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Liverpool team perform quite like that and I’ve seen them lose heavily and get battered in plenty of games over the years. But this was different. This wasn’t a team that got outclassed. This was a team paralysed by fear, completely devoid of cohesion, trust, or togetherness from the first whistle to the last.

It was chaotic in every sense of the word. How does a team set up with five at the back get ripped apart into a 2v1 situation within two passes?

How does a team that has been so good in the (recent) past completely abandon the ability to pass and keep the ball under pressure? They were an absolute mess and they stunk the place out.

The 2-0 scoreline is deeply flattering. It should have been six. PSG were untouchable and should be out of sight in this tie. Quite simply one of the most undeserved narrow defeats I can remember, not because Liverpool deserved more, but because PSG deserved far, far more.

A shameful night.

Culk the Younger

READ: Slot sack unavoidable as six damaging quotes on tactics, ‘attacking football’, Salah and Barnsley resurface

…And the season is over.

Shame how poor Szobo was tonight but nobody really painted themselves in glory. It can’t have been easy given they switched to a system I’m not sure I’ve seen Liverpool play….the old 5-5-0. The really odd thing about this switch was that we were just as porous as in our league and cup games all season but with the added benefit that we were completely devoid of any threat.

I just couldn’t believe how fast PSG were; in terms of speed of movement but also speed of thought. They do a little bit of the theatrical crap but my goodness they play football that is amazing to watch. Zaire Emery is an unbelievable player though I think Kvaradona will get the plaudits because the goal he scored was so filthy. I said last season when they knocked us out that I wouldn’t be surprised if they won the competition and based on today I feel the same this season.

As for Slot…the subs came about 15 minutes too late, the set up would’ve made sense if we didn’t concede 2 and I’ll never quite know why he dressed up in his Saturday night vibe clothes for a football match. Just wear a club tracksuit!

I might genuinely take the rest of the season off tbh.

Minty, LFC

Only 2-0? Poor finishing from PSG

How did that game only finish 2-0?! I counted enough chances for PSG to legitimately win 7-0.

Adnan

How bad is Ekitike?

Has anyone other than me clued in to the level of useless that Ekitike is yet? He is worse than Andy Carroll multiplied by Cody Gakpo.

and I cant believe I hate Slot almost as much as Trump in this moment.

Patricio Del Toro (Maybe Arsenal have the right of it – if you don’t play football then you can’t be humiliated by it)

What about Mac Allister?

Alexis Mac Allister played as the holding midfielder of a side that got 82 points in 2024; Not just that, he played as a holding midfield for a side that was top of the league as at 01 April 2024 (they dropped 10 of the last 21 points available, with fatigue biting amid Klopp running out of energy after resigning).

This current LFC side is not going to get 82 points, and so it’s very reasonable to say that it’s a worse side; And not just a worse side, but a side with lower aspirations given where we are now, and hoping for 4th-5th.

Why is it then, that you wouldn’t at any point now trust Mac Allister to be a holding midfielder for Liverpool.

You wouldn’t trust him to even win a tackle.

Against Spurs (Spurs for god’s sake, one of the then-worst performing and most lackluster teams in the league, under a manager who’s own fans had no positive things to say), against them he lost 10 of 12 duels and could be fairly deemed one of, if not the worst performer on the pitch.

The squad’s now reduced to a fairly lengthy list of difficult decisions. Is the form of Mac Allister, Konate, Curtis Jones redeemable? Their form is often unforced individual errors and lack of focus, not a tactical issue. It’s all a culmination of three+ separate Director of Football’s across the last 4 years, and rumours the club may be hiring yet another new DoF this summer. The worst time to be requiring a Dof to be making long-term decisions

Changing the manager isn’t going to fix this. As the captain has said, a lot of players need to be doing better. If they are, as some have suggested, now resting on their laurels and waiting for the new guy, it’s not a given they’ll be there to see him arrive.

Tom G

What’s the opposite of an ode to Liverpool?

I miss the thunder of those nights in red,

When Europe bowed and Anfield roared instead,

When heavy metal football shook the ground,

And every pass felt sharp, alive, unbound.

Firmino danced between the lines unseen,

A phantom smile, the quiet in between,

He pressed like poetry, a selfless art,

The rhythm pulsing from his beating heart.

Mané was fire tearing down the wing,

A blur of grace, a flash, a deadly sting,

He’d glide past doubt, past reason, past despair,

And leave defenders grasping empty air.

And Salah—oh, the king in crimson light,

A left-foot dream that carved apart the night,

Each goal a hymn the Kop would gladly keep,

A promise etched in memories too deep.

And Origi… whispered like a sacred name,

Not always there—but always in the flame,

A moment’s call, a legend’s sudden spark,

The echo of belief inside the dark.

But now the songs feel hollow, strained, unsure,

The magic dulled, the vision less than pure,

Where once was fire, there’s something lacking heart,

A shadow of the storm… a Slot wet fart.

Oliver Dean

Why care about Arsenal style?

Look, I’m no keener on this Arsenal side than anyone else. Certainly their ‘style’ is far more unimpressively utilitarian than fabulously fantastic. But if they win the League and/or the Champions League, who will care? There’s no asterisk in the record books that says neutrals hated watching you.

People are happily smirking that they’ve ‘bottled’ two quarters of the mythical Quadruple. Surely it is actually more impressive that they were still in the hunt for 4 trophies at the beginning of April? City could still do a domestic treble but no other club would get to sneer at the Gooners, one would have thought.

Certainly I don’t feel particularly smug as a Liverpool supporter, since my club is playing shit football *and* in contention for precisely f**k all. Admittedly this may age badly very quickly, since the PSG game is yet to be played. But c’mon. We’re not winning that.

It’s bloody hard to be still in the business end of every competition at this time of year, so cut them some slack. If they win both outstanding trophies, will anyone give a tinkleberries that they lost the domestic cups? It seems unlikely and all the gloating will look pretty damn stupid at that point.

However if they lose all ‘four’ trophies, I’ll fly in sharpened studs up, as enthusiastically as anyone else.

James, Liverpool

Why neutrals cheer on Man City

The reason neutrals will cheer on City is precisely for the reasons you listed. Everyone knows it’s hollow, everyone knows it got an asterisk and, honestly, no one outside of Stockport cares. You hear more about our treble from 27 years ago than you do about theirs.

I wouldn’t say I’ll cheer them on, but I’d prefer them to win it than Arsenal. In a large part, that’s because it’s by far the funniest outcome and also because I can’t think of many characters in football I’ve disliked more than Arteta. However, if they do win it, F365 would barely scape together a mailbox out of mails about them. It’d be 3 months solid of Arsenal fans having a pop at Stewie if they limp over the line.

Lewis, Busby Way

…A response to my dearest brother..

Because it doesnt count. Almost everyone in the country has a team they hate, and would rather see almost anyone win instead of. For Liverpool see Utd and vice versa. For Arsenal see Spurs and Utd. For Everton see Liverpool.

Noone gives a f*** about City, and so inherently most people would rather see City win than their bitterest rivals.

Even Utd fans would rather see City win than Liverpool (as would most Spurs fans, take this with the love it’s meant but I can’t f**king stand your (online) fan base)

On top of all that everyone KNOWS they cheated so none of it f**king matters anyway.

TGWolf(I sent this via text so no worries if not published :))THFC