According to reports, Liverpool and Real Madrid are ‘working on’ a couple of ‘stunning deals’ as two midfielders could ‘swap’ clubs.

Real Madrid have given Liverpool plenty of transfer headaches over the years by snatching their top talents.

Most recently, Real Madrid have signed Liverpool academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold, while they have been heavily linked with Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister this season.

It was suggested that Konate could follow Alexander-Arnold in joining Real Madrid on a free transfer, but our colleagues at TEAMtalk have revealed this week that the centre-back has a ‘broad agreement’ to extend his contract beyond this season.

Mac Allister could still move to Real Madrid, though. He has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Spanish giants as they are likely to reshape their midfield this summer, but his performances have dramatically declined this season.

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Still, another report from our pals at TEAMtalk claims Mac Allister’s recent form has not put Real Madrid off, with the La Liga giants and Liverpool ‘working on’ a ‘swap’ involving the World Cup winner and Eduardo Camavinga in ‘stunning deals’.

Liverpool have targeted Camavinga since before he joined Real Madrid, and reports in recent months have claimed that the £43m-rated star is up for sal this summer.

Real Madrid are said to be ‘ready’ to sanction this ‘blockbuster double deal’, with this swap reportedly ‘possible’ for this summer.

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A source for the outlet explained: “Listen, keep an eye on Camavinga and Liverpool, they love him. As a player, but also his character – they have already done a lot of background work on him.

“Likewise, the same can be said of Real and Mac Allister — he is one they have done work on, and they like everything they have heard and found out.”

Instead of Camavinga, former Chelsea star Gus Poyet has explained why Liverpool should prioritise Federico Valverde.

“I would love to see Federico Valverde play in England,” Poyet told BetWright.

“Since Fabinho left Liverpool, they’ve lacked a world-class box-to-box midfielder. Alexis Mac-Allister has shown his class this season, but he could use some defensive reinforcement alongside him and someone who can change the game at both ends of the pitch. Valverde operates all over the pitch, can run for 90 minutes and has great ball distribution.

“It would be difficult for Liverpool to prise Valverde away from Real Madrid; he came through their second team and has risen through the ranks to become the brilliant player that he is now.

“Whether they could offer him an attractive enough deal to come to England, I’m not sure, but Liverpool need a ‘Makelele-style’ player who can strengthen their core and Valverde could be a great fit.”

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