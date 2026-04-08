It’s seemingly only Liverpool’s hierarchy that is blissfully ignoring the increasing fan displeasure at head coach Arne Slot, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce and other reliable reporters insisting they have no intention of parting company with the Dutchman.

This is despite Slot being at the heart of Liverpool‘s dramatic decline from Premier League champions to a fundamentally flawed side that’s in an uphill battle for Champions League qualification while lacking their trademark high intensity.

There are mitigating factors behind Liverpool’s current predicament, but the manner of their performances under Slot have been as concerning as their dire results, with the club currently miles away from what they were under beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp.

There was always going to be some contrast between Klopp’s Liverpool and Slot’s side, but the reality for their current head coach is that results have not glossed over his uninspiring approach and he could soon find himself in an irreparable position as fan support continues to dwindle.

But with FSG appearing insistent on standing by Slot, a report this week claimed he has decided to take measures into his own hands, having ‘offered’ to resign and will step down as long as his conditions are met.

READ: Slot ‘performed miracle’ with ‘ageing team’ and is not ‘getting the credit he deserves’ at Liverpool



In truth, it is hard to see Slot being willing to sacrifice what we assume is a massive potential pay-off from Liverpool to leave on his terms, but there are five reasons why he could opt to quit before next season.

Firstly, he would only be human if that lack of fan support is getting to him; it’s becoming increasingly apparent that swathes of supporters have rejected the Dutchman and his style of play.

Club legend Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have already alluded to the fact that Slot could be too far gone in the eyes of supporters and may struggle to win them back, which could lead to him opting to jump before his overdue sacking after FSG wake up.

Also, were Slot to leave now, he would largely depart with his reputation intact and would have little trouble securing a job at another European giant.

A journalist even claimed last month that he could land at Bayern Munich if things go a certain way, and he would certainly be in contention for that calibre of job if he departed now, while this may not be the case if he overstays his welcome at Anfield.

READ MORE: Who will be the next manager of Liverpool after Arne Slot exit?



This is largely because Slot retains credit after helping Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title last season, while he has been dealt a poor hand this season.

FSG are well-regarded for running one of the leading football operations in the world, but their poorly managed 2025 summer transfer window has damaged this reputation.

It is damning in itself that the Reds are somehow weaker after spending around £450m on signings, with several high-profile player exits having a more significant impact than the big-money arrivals.

While the sad passing of Diogo Jota was an unforeseen blow, they are sorely lacking electricity on the flanks without Luis Diaz, failed to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold’s creativity and naively placed a centre-back rebuild on the back burner to deal with the Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike signings.

Slot has been hung out to dry with this transfer business, and he could also become disenchanted by a board-level exodus in the offing, with chief executive Michael Edwards and sporting director Richards Hughes reportedly targeting exits for different reasons.

And we have already given you the fifth and final reason why Slot’s resignation could be justified, with Mohamed Salah’s undermining of the head coach’s authority after supposedly being “thrown under the bus” one of 10 occasions that Premier League bosses could have called it quits this season.

READ NEXT: Slot next? Resignation reasons include health, daddy issues, signing Ignacio Gonzalez and Tim Sherwood

