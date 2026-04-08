Jamie Carragher has suggested that Arsenal could collapse in the Premier League on one condition, while Thierry Henry has revealed his former side’s main “issue”.

Arsenal have had a troublesome couple of weeks, with Mikel Arteta‘s side losing in the Carabao Cup final and being knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton.

However, the Gunners returned to winning ways on Tuesday night. They earned a narrow 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Arsenal were far from their best against Sporting Lisbon, but they now have one step in the Champions League semi-finals and will look to boost their Premier League title hopes by beating AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

However, Liverpool legend Carragher feels that Arsenal may fail to win the Premier League title if they play as they did against Sporting Lisbon for the remainder of this campaign.

“It was a big result for Arsenal but it wasn’t a great performance,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

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“They won and that was the big thing after losing two games but it wasn’t a great performance. It wasn’t like they played fantastic but they won the game.

“But do you think if they play like that for the rest of the season they will win the title? We’ll see.”

Carragher added: “It will be tough for Sporting to get back into the tie now.

“Even though Arsenal didn’t play well it never really felt that they were in danger or being threatened. I didn’t feel like Sporting could hurt them too much.

“It almost felt like a group game instead of a quarter-final, it was a completely different level of pace and probably quality compared to the Real Madrid-Bayern Munich game.

“Arsenal had them at arm’s length and were never going to take many risks away from home.”

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Arsenal legend Henry, meanwhile, has picked out his former side’s biggest strength and weakness heading into the remainder of this season.

“We know their biggest strength already, they are strong as a team and very solid,” Henry said.

“For me they are the most solid team in the Champions League. We also know about the set-pieces – people are crying about that but it’s a part of the game and a big advantage for Arsenal because they’re pretty good at it.

“But if the defence doesn’t work I don’t think we are creating enough at times to be able to hurt teams and that might be an issue.”

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