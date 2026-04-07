Neutrals might have wanted Arsenal to win the title, but have some switched to Man City in recent months?

It’s another quiet Mailbox; we are now waiting for some Champions League football. Send your mails to theeditor@football365.com

Quickly going off Arsenal…

Expect Johnny Nic’s column will get lots of responses (no, Easter killed the Mailbox – Ed), but just thought I’d give my two pence worth re Arsenal.

I don’t support anyone in the Premier League, I don’t watch a whole load of football on TV anymore. My team is Torquay, although in terms of live football now, I mainly watch Clevedon (off to The Hand Stadium in 10 minutes to watch the battle it out for promotion).

Most of the season I have been supporting Arsenal, as I like the Premier League to be interesting, last season I wanted Liverpool to win it. When Man City won it for the first time I was delighted. Last year I supported Palace in the Cup Final. Essentially variety and stories in a league you’re not emotionally invested in generally make it more interesting.

However, as I rarely watch football on TV, when I do I want to be entertained. I thoroughly realise that football doesn’t always work like that (I grew up on the terraces of Plainmoor, it was very very bad a lot of the time). So recently I’ve watched a few games – The Carabao, a few Prem games and this weekend the Southampton game.

They haven’t played badly, as Johnny Nic says. In fact they are completely unwatchable, no apparent strategy on how to score goals, no movement, no passion, no bullying the opposition, nothing impressive at all.

I have gone from wanting them to win everything to wanting Man City to win the league, and I actually think City winning the domestic treble would be hilarious, and hopefully send a message that whatever it is Arsenal are trying to do, doesn’t work.

That’s all, come on you Seasiders.

Paul

F365 is at fault for the snidery

The feature on schadenfreude being a natural byproduct of football fan thinking is fundamentally correct. There is nothing wrong with fans revelling in the downfall of others, and is payment for having to watch other teams fans celebrate trophy success. It’s the natural order.

It’s you, the press, that need to step off. Over the last couple of years publication like F365 have been swimming in a pool of fire-stoking and smugness when it comes to laughing at others. If we look at the balance of things on this website, mailbox aside, the rest of the pain-joy is you and your editorial team. And when everyday fans have moved on to other subjects, there you are again, exhuming the topics and drawling over the click bait headlines alone.

Sadly, there is nothing featured anymore that isn’t a snide jibe. Did nobody play well, has no team shine and is there nothing to enjoy. You’ve become Pennywise, feasting on misery and conflict.

Alexander Tovey

READ: Ten times managers should have resigned this season: Slot, Amorim, Howe

Even AI thinks Arsenal will bottle it

So I asked Chat GPT, “Will Arsenal win the league?” This was the response…

Chat GPT: Hahahahahahahaha….ROFL….*Dead*. Sorry, that was unprofessional.

Muthama Gitonga, Nyeri (Mount Kenya)

READ: The damning Mikel Arteta stat that promises Arsenal’s biggest bottle job yet

Angel Gabriel?

Just curious as to how Martinelli got a yellow card and nothing else when he pushed the ref when the already established refereeing standard was a red card and eight game suspension à la Aleksandr Mitrovic

I would love an Arsenal fan just to jump in and explain that to me because I’m truly scratching my head.

Disgruntled, RSA

Team England

What’s wrong for rooting for English clubs in Europe? Have I missed something?

Just off the top of my head, teams I’ve rooted for include Utd in ’99, Liverpool ’05, Chelsea ’12, Liverpool again ’22 post Salah slam. Of course, there are others.

And of course I’ve rooted against English clubs in Europe.

It just seems normal for me. You’re invested in a big game, usually you come down on one side, no?

Sixyardbox, Stockholm

(Absolutely nothing wrong with that; our point was that rooting for English clubs simply because they are English is the sign of a complete danger – Ed)

Gold…always believe in your soul

I see your headline yesterday mentioning ‘football’s golden rule’ – whoever has the gold can break the rules surely.

Dave, LFC

Thoughts from East London

Well. What an afternoon at London Stadium. Mental cup tie that had everything you could want from a quarter-final.

Our starting midfield was too inexperienced and Leeds overran us, fully deserving of the half-time lead.

HT changes helped and we were pushing for the equaliser when Leeds got the pen and it looked to be game over.

Booing your own player during the game is moronic.

Leaving a cup match early when there was always going to be 10+ minutes added time is moronic.

Traore looked pretty good when he switched to the left wing and put in some dangerous crosses, including the one for the equaliser.

The Taty offside was a real gut wrencher.

Pablo has no excuse for not getting back onside.

Herrick saving the first penalty convinced me we were going to win the FA Cup and stay up.

Bowen missing our first brought me back to earth very quickly.

We now move on to Friday and a huge game against Wolves. 3 points is a must and will put massive pressure on the teams above us, but especially Spurs.

Andy the Hammer (maybe next year….)